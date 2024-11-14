Malawi: Msomo Village Awaits Relief With Dyke Construction

Communities in Msomo Village, under Traditional Authority (T/A) Ngabu in Chikwawa district, are cautiously optimistic about the ongoing construction of a dyke along the Namikalango River, which has frequently caused devastation to their homes and farmlands during the rainy season. The new dyke is expected to mitigate the flooding that has ravaged the area for years, preventing houses from being swept away and safeguarding vital crops.

The Namikalango River has been a consistent threat to the villagers, especially during periods of heavy rainfall, with flooding leading to the destruction of homes, crops, and livestock. Many residents have turned to wetlands for their agricultural activities, both for subsistence and commercial farming, but these too have been adversely affected by rising water levels.

Triphonia Thanki, a community member from the area, explained the dire consequences of the river's unpredictable meandering. She noted that, beyond flooding, the stagnant water has led to outbreaks of pests and diseases that have severely impacted crops in the wetlands. With water levels too high to farm, Thanki is unable to grow the maize, cotton, and millet that she once relied on for food and income.

"I used to cultivate these crops for both commercial and subsistence purposes, but now my farm is gone, washed away by the flooding caused by Cyclone Freddy last year," Thanki said. As a single mother raising five children, the loss of her crops and livestock has made it increasingly difficult to support her family. She has appealed for assistance from well-wishers, hoping to secure capital to start a business and provide for her family since farming is no longer an option due to the flooded wetlands.

Musamude Binzi, another resident, echoed Thanki's concerns, saying that his family is now food insecure. The wetlands, which were once a source of food and income, are now unusable, and he has no idea when conditions will improve enough for farming to resume. "I used to grow a variety of crops in the wetlands, but now the water levels are too high, and I don't know when it will be safe to farm there again," Binzi said. He expressed hope that the new dyke will help prevent the river from flooding nearby fields and structures in the future.

Group Village Head (GVH) Kamoga of T/A Ngabu highlighted the severe challenges his community is facing, including food insecurity and the threat of crocodile attacks in the flooded wetlands. He explained that people in the area are now surviving on mangoes, which have become their staple food. However, accessing the mangoes has put the villagers at risk, as high water levels in the wetlands have turned them into crocodile habitats. "Three cases of crocodile attacks have been reported, and one person was found dead with his bag of mangoes beside him. Another survivor is still recovering after being attacked," GVH Kamoga said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Malawi Construction By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The chief also expressed concerns about the rising malnutrition rates in the community, particularly among children, due to a lack of nutritious food. Once the mango season ends, he fears that his people will have to resort to less nutritious food sources, exacerbating malnutrition.

To combat these challenges, GVH Kamoga has called for urgent assistance from the government and non-governmental organizations to support the community in starting sustainable businesses. He emphasized the importance of creating alternative livelihoods to help the residents sustain themselves in the long term.

Meanwhile, the chief mentioned that his community is actively engaged in environmental restoration efforts, including tree planting, to mitigate the effects of climate change and reduce the risks associated with environmental degradation.

As the dyke construction continues, the villagers of Msomo remain hopeful that this intervention will bring long-term relief, protecting their homes and livelihoods from the devastating effects of flooding.