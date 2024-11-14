Kenya: President Ruto to Address Joint Sitting of Parliament On Nov 21

14 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Davis Ayega

Nairobi — President William Ruto is set to address a joint session of Parliament on November 21, 2024, at 2:30 p.m., where he will outline his administration's accomplishments.

The National Assembly Speaker's office confirmed the scheduled address, which will mark President Ruto's third time addressing the bicameral Parliament since taking office.

His first address on September 29, 2022, inaugurated the 13th Parliament, while his second, on November 9, 2023, fulfilled the constitutional requirement for an annual State of the Nation address.

The upcoming session comes as his administration continues to face increased criticism over unmet expectations notably issues on the Social Health Insurance Fund (SHIF) - the new health fund, which has sparked public concerns over healthcare accessibility.

Despite mounting criticism, the government has stood by its new healthcare model, urging Kenyans to register.

However, Catholic Bishops joined the voices of discontent on Thursday, condemning the government's inaction in resolving the issues plaguing the system.

Beyond healthcare, President Ruto's administration continues to face criticism for its handling of the economy and education.

In his upcoming address, President Ruto--accused by some of "buying" opposition silence will seek to reassure Kenyans that all is not lost as he approaches three years in office.

