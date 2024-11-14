East Africa: Comesa Okays Amsons Group's Acquisition Bid for Bamburi Cement

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has approved Amsons Group's bid to acquire Bamburi Cement, confirming that the transaction poses no risk to competition in the regional market.

"It is unlikely the merger will create a dominant position enabling unilateral market control," stated COMESA.

The Committee Responsible for Initial Determinations (CID) added that the merger is in the public interest and will promote trade across COMESA member states.

Amsons Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate, made a binding offer in July to acquire up to 100 percent of Bamburi Cement through its Kenyan subsidiary, AMSONS Industries Limited.

CEO Edha Nahdi noted that the acquisition aligns with Amsons' East African expansion strategy.

Savannah Clinker Limited (SCL) later countered with a Sh25.4 billion bid, exceeding Amsons' Sh23 billion offer.

Founded in 2006, Amsons operates in energy, manufacturing, and logistics across East and Central Africa.