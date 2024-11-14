East Africa: Comesa Okays Amsons Group's Acquisition Bid for Bamburi Cement

14 November 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Wangechi Purity

Nairobi — The COMESA Competition Commission has approved Amsons Group's bid to acquire Bamburi Cement, confirming that the transaction poses no risk to competition in the regional market.

"It is unlikely the merger will create a dominant position enabling unilateral market control," stated COMESA.

The Committee Responsible for Initial Determinations (CID) added that the merger is in the public interest and will promote trade across COMESA member states.

Amsons Group, a Tanzanian conglomerate, made a binding offer in July to acquire up to 100 percent of Bamburi Cement through its Kenyan subsidiary, AMSONS Industries Limited.

CEO Edha Nahdi noted that the acquisition aligns with Amsons' East African expansion strategy.

Savannah Clinker Limited (SCL) later countered with a Sh25.4 billion bid, exceeding Amsons' Sh23 billion offer.

Founded in 2006, Amsons operates in energy, manufacturing, and logistics across East and Central Africa.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.