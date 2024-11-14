Uganda: Govt Opens New Frontier Basins for Petroleum Exploration

The government has announced the opening of three new frontier basins for petroleum exploration, a strategic step to strengthen the nation's petroleum reserves and expand its oil production infrastructure.

These newly designated areas--the Moroto-Kadam Basin (5,672 km²), Hoima Basin (3,741 km²), and Lake Kyoga Basin (7,831 km²)--mark a significant push towards comprehensive exploration, potentially enhancing the economic viability of Uganda's oil sector.

At a press briefing held at the Ministry of Energy headquarters in Kampala, Sidronius Okasaai Opolot, Minister of State for Energy, invited public participation by reviewing and commenting on the environmental and social impact assessments for each basin.

"I call upon the public to access and study the Impact Assessment reports for the Moroto-Kadam, Lake Kyoga, and Hoima basins, and to share informed views within the statutory ninety days following this announcement," Opolot stated, emphasising the government's commitment to transparency and inclusive decision-making in resource management.

Assistant Commissioner of Exploration Frank Mugisha reinforced this, noting that public feedback would be gathered through the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development.

He highlighted the importance of these new basins to Uganda's long-term petroleum strategy, explaining, "The government is taking proactive steps to address the anticipated risks of petroleum shortages as existing infrastructure ages.

This includes licensing companies for further exploration and opening new frontier basins for additional resource development."

This expansion aligns with Uganda's long-term policy goals for sustainable resource management. Since granting nine petroleum production licenses to international oil companies in the Albertine Graben in 2012 and 2016, the government has worked to commercialise oil resources through in-country refining, crude oil exports, and power generation, in collaboration with global partners.

Opolot underscored the importance of sustainable development, linking this initiative to Uganda's National Oil and Gas Policy (2008) and associated legislation, including the Petroleum (Exploration, Development, and Production) Act (2013).

"The sustainable exploitation, commercialisation, and utilisation of Uganda's petroleum resources will remain our top priority," he affirmed, referencing the regulatory frameworks designed to manage environmental and social impacts.

"As Uganda opens these new basins, it provides a vital opportunity to strengthen the country's petroleum sector," Mugisha noted.

"Through public engagement and strict adherence to environmental safeguards, Uganda aims to maximize the economic benefits of its oil sector while prioritising responsible and sustainable resource management."

The government is urging citizens to actively participate by reviewing the impact assessments and providing feedback within the 90-day consultation period, ensuring a range of perspectives informs this new phase in Uganda's petroleum exploration journey.

This inclusive approach reinforces Uganda's commitment to balancing economic growth with environmental and social responsibility.