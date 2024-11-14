Uganda: Nudipu Urges Inclusive Food Security for Persons With Disabilities

The National Union of Disabled Persons of Uganda (NUDIPU) celebrated its 37th anniversary with a powerful call for urgent reforms to address food insecurity among persons with disabilities.

Held in Mukono District under the theme "Food Security for All, Regardless of Ability," the event spotlighted the ongoing challenges persons with disabilities face in accessing sufficient food, underscoring the need for targeted interventions to promote inclusivity within Uganda's agricultural sector.

NUDIPU CEO Kyozira Esther voiced concern about the deepening food insecurity affecting persons with disabilities, especially in rural areas.

She noted that, despite progress in disability rights, barriers such as limited access to land, exclusion from agricultural policies, and a lack of support within the agricultural value chain continue to hinder the ability of persons with disabilities to attain food security.

"We must keep advocating for the inclusion of persons with disabilities in food production, ensuring they have the tools and resources needed to thrive," Esther stressed.

For persons with disabilities, food insecurity is exacerbated by significant challenges in employment and income generation, limiting their ability to purchase food or participate in subsistence farming.

NUDIPU has made strides in supporting economic independence for persons with disabilities through initiatives like the iSAVE Programme, which has benefited over 1.3 million people.

However, Esther cautioned that without systemic reforms in the agricultural sector, many will remain vulnerable to hunger and malnutrition.

During her address, Esther appealed to the government and stakeholders to make food security policies more inclusive. She emphasised the importance of equitable access to resources, such as land ownership and credit facilities, for persons with disabilities.

"We call on the government and development partners to create policies that integrate persons with disabilities into the agricultural sector, ensuring they are part of essential food security initiatives," she said.

NUDIPU also highlighted the importance of accurate data in addressing food insecurity among persons with disabilities. Esther pointed to recent Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) data showing a decline in registered persons with disabilities, which NUDIPU believes may underestimate the actual number.

She warned that underreporting could lead to inadequate resources and support for those in need and urged improved data collection practices to better represent persons with disabilities in food security assessments.

The anniversary event reinforced the need for collaborative action, with Esther urging government agencies, development partners, and local communities to support inclusive food security efforts.

"Together, we must ensure that every Ugandan, regardless of ability, has access to the resources needed to achieve food security," she concluded.

As Uganda confronts a growing food insecurity crisis, NUDIPU's advocacy for inclusive policies highlights the importance of prioritising persons with disabilities in national food security strategies.

With stronger policy backing and collective action, NUDIPU envisions a future where food security is accessible to all, leaving no one behind.