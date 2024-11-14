Uganda: Kibirige Holds His Own to Beat Professionals At Namulonge

No one was going to touch Marvin Kibirige at the 2024 Equity NARO Open. It is that plain simple.

Playing at his home course, it was not going to be possible to beat him at Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club. The young professional made light work of the field and course to emerge champion after playing a magnificent nine-under 129. Kibirige shot a 67 in the opening round, to occupy joint-second position alongside Philip Kasozi, before engaging gears with a superb 62.

He finished sixth strokes better than his second-placed brother Tom Jjingo, who opened in blistering fashion with a 65 to lead after the first round. The other golfers who made the money cut were James Koto, Philip Kasozi, David Kamulindwa, Abraham Ainamani and Rodell Gaita. Others were Ronald Otile, Deo Akope, Vincent 'Araali' Byamukama and Davis Kato.

With the Kakira Open staged a day earlier and the Uganda Professional Golfers Association ruling that no golfer would compete in both tournaments, it meant that the Namulonge tournament attracted a limited number. Namulonge is not exactly a challenging course but it possesses some tight holes which require a high degree of precision off the tee to give a golfer a chance to score well.

Kibirige's iron play was impeccable on the day and he likewise putted best on greens that are difficult to read. The 19th hole was a spectacular one for Mary Louise Simkins Golf Club with a colourful setting that was merited by a wonderfully organized tournament week for the amateurs and professionals.

In the gross amateurs category, local boy Abdallah Kakooza shot 213 over 54 holes to beat a field that included Uganda Open champion Joseph Reagan Akena, Titus Okwong and Joseph Cwinya-ai.

Equity bank managing director Anthony Kituuka reiterated that the bank will construct a halfway house for the club as part of its commitment to supporting the development of golf in Namulonge, and the country.

Meanwhile, at the Kakira/CFAO Open in Jinja, Opio Opito shot rounds of 71 and 69 to emerge best among the professionals. Canary Kabise was second with 144 while Ashraf Bagalana and Grace Kasango tied for third with 145.

This weekend, golfers will be at the par-71 Entebbe Golf Club to compete in the Clash of Titans. The tournament is a competition for bragging rights of golfers who will play for the various schools they attended in the secondary days. St Mary's College Kisubi are the holders last year having finished ahead of Mvara and Namilyango College.