Seychelles Introduces Micro-Credentials in National Qualifications Framework

Seychelles has revised its national qualifications framework to enhance education and training standards in the country aiming to create more flexible and inclusive pathways for learners and employers.

The Minister for Education, Dr. Justin Valentin, launched the revised Seychelles National Qualifications Framework (SNFQ) virtually in the African Continental Qualifications Framework (ACFQ-II) at a workshop taking place at the Savoy Resort and Spa, on Wednesday.

The workshop, being held from November 13-14, is a forum for various stakeholders in the development of micro-credentials on the continent and how it may provide opportunities to develop the respective workforces.

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) defines micro-credentials as "a record of focused learning achievement verifying what the learner knows, understands or can do."

This includes assessment based on clearly defined standards and qualifications awarded by a trusted provider.

In his address, Valentin explained that such qualifications offer "an agile solution to an ever-changing landscape."

Through the discussions in the workshop, it was shown that since many people in the actual labour force later decide to enrol in various short courses, this is helping to build capacity and provide the labour market with the skills it required.

This is why Seychelles has now included micro-credentials in its SNQF. Prior to including micro-credentials in its SNQF, Seychelles had carried out a survey to determine how the qualifications can enhance skill development, employability, and lifelong learning.

"All forms of learning are validated and can contribute meaningfully to personal and professional development," said Valentin.

In addition to participants from Seychelles, representatives from various African countries, including Senegal, Ghana and Somalia, were present.

During the two days, the participants discussed the impact of micro-credentials, share good practices as well as discuss how it will help respond to the growing demand in "green" skills and digital transformation.

The fourth ACFQ-II forum is being held under the theme of 'Micro-credentials for better opportunities' and is a collaboration between the African Union Regional Economic Communities and the Seychelles Qualifications Authority (SQA).