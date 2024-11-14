Eritrea: Meetings to Strengthen National Organizations

Asmara — Meetings aimed at strengthening national organizations were conducted in South Sudan and Norway.

At the meeting held on 9 November in Juba, South Sudan, Eritrea's Ambassador to South Sudan, Mr. Yohannes Teklemicael, called on all national organizations in the country to enhance their organizational capacity and unity and to actively contribute to the nation-building process.

The meeting featured extensive discussions on the relationship between the Embassy and national organizations, the political, security, and economic conditions of Eritrean nationals in South Sudan, support for the families of martyrs, administration and development of the Eritrean community school, and other related issues.

The participants, expressing their commitment to contribute to national affairs, pledged to take responsibility for supporting 44 families of martyrs.

In the same vein, Mr. Mohammed-Ali Mohammed-Seid, Chargé d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy in Scandinavian countries, and Mr. Yemane Gebrekidan, Head of Consular Affairs, conducted a seminar for nationals gathered from across Norway. The seminar focused on strengthening and expanding organizational capacity and the Fourth Front, as well as consular services and related modalities.

Mr. Mohammed-Ali praised the Eritrean nationals in Norway, emphasizing that their success in overcoming challenges is a testament to the effectiveness of the Fourth Front's programs.

The participants on their part indicating that strengthening the Fourth Front is their timely responsibility and expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and unity.