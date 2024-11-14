Algeria: President of the Republic Offers Condolences On Death of Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, offered on Wednesday his heartfelt condolences and expressed deep compassion to Sheikh Ali Belarabi, General Caliph of Tariqa Tidjaniya, following the death of Sheikh Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani, one of the sons of the august Tidjania family.

"I learned with deep affliction and sadness of the death of Sheikh Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani, may Allah grant him peace. He was one of the sons of the noble Tidjania family, who had been steeped in its scientific and spiritual approach since his earliest youth, a family that remains a destination for the voracious learners of the sciences of religion and life," wrote the President of the Republic in his message.

"I offer you and all the shouyoukh, imams, and learners of the Zaouiya Tidjania, and the deceased's family, my heartfelt condolences and my deep compassion praying Allah the Almighty to grant the deceased His holy mercy and forgiveness and to comfort you. To Allah we belong and to Him we return," the condolence message concluded.