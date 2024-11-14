Algeria: President of the Republic Offers Condolences On Death of Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani

14 November 2024
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — The President of the Republic, Abdelmadjid Tebboune, offered on Wednesday his heartfelt condolences and expressed deep compassion to Sheikh Ali Belarabi, General Caliph of Tariqa Tidjaniya, following the death of Sheikh Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani, one of the sons of the august Tidjania family.

"I learned with deep affliction and sadness of the death of Sheikh Sidi Abdelmoutaleb Tidjani, may Allah grant him peace. He was one of the sons of the noble Tidjania family, who had been steeped in its scientific and spiritual approach since his earliest youth, a family that remains a destination for the voracious learners of the sciences of religion and life," wrote the President of the Republic in his message.

"I offer you and all the shouyoukh, imams, and learners of the Zaouiya Tidjania, and the deceased's family, my heartfelt condolences and my deep compassion praying Allah the Almighty to grant the deceased His holy mercy and forgiveness and to comfort you. To Allah we belong and to Him we return," the condolence message concluded.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.