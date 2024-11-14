Kenya: Anglican Church of Kenya Calls for Accountability Amid UK Abuse Scandal

Nairobi — The Anglican Church of Kenya has expressed concern following the revelations of the Church of England's mishandling of abuse allegations against the late John Smyth QC.

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit in a statement on Thursday, extended his support to the victims of abuse allegations against the late Smyth QC while also calling for greater accountability and reforms in safeguarding practices within the Church.

An independent review led by Keith Makin, shed light on failures to address Smyth's abuses, which spanned years, impacting numerous lives within the Anglican community.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, responded to the report by resigning, accepting responsibility on behalf of himself and the Church of England.

In his statement, Archbishop Ole Sapit acknowledged Welby's decision, underscoring that it was time for those responsible to reflect deeply on the implications of their actions.

"As a member of the global family of Anglican Communion, The Anglican Church of Kenya categorically condemns any act of abuse, oppression, and injustices as well as any form of cover-up of such abuses," said Ole Sapit.

Ole Sapit stressed the Church's unwavering support for the victims of Smyth's abuse.

"Our hearts go out to all the victims of Smyth's abuses, and we pray for their continued healing," he expressed, emphasizing the need for compassion and solidarity with those affected.

The case, widely reported in the UK, involved Smyth, a prominent lawyer and former Christian camp leader, accused of perpetrating physical abuse against young men under the guise of spiritual discipline.

The victims endured physical and emotional harm, and the review highlighted the Church's inadequacy in addressing allegations promptly or effectively.

The findings pointed to lapses in oversight, suggesting that critical safeguarding policies were either insufficiently implemented or entirely lacking.

This has led to calls within the Anglican Communion for reform and greater transparency.

Archbishop Ole Sapit further urged the Church of England to take comprehensive steps to ensure such failures are not repeated.

"We call upon the Church of England to extend full support to all affected and to correct such historical wrongs and prevent a repeat of such failures," he stated.

He stressed the importance of developing robust safeguarding policies to protect vulnerable members of the Church.

The Archbishop also encouraged individuals in leadership to follow Welby's example of accountability, adding, "Taking cue from Archbishop Justin, let all who may have been culpable in one way or another take responsibility and make amends."

Ole Sapit extended prayers for Archbishop Welby, his family, and the Church of England, alongside prayers for the broader Anglican Communion.

He reaffirmed his commitment to upholding the Church's core values, calling on all believers to "serve all humanity with compassion and love, always promoting the dignity and wellbeing of all people."