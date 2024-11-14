Uganda: Ministry of Health Launches Immunisation Campaign Nationwide to Combat Measles

Uganda is set to launch an ambitious nationwide immunisation campaign, "The Big Catch-Up," beginning on November 14, 2024.

Supported by the Ministry of Health and its partners, the initiative aims to ensure children under five years old receive any missed vaccinations from the past three to four years, with a special focus on preventing the ongoing measles outbreak currently affecting the country.

Building on the Ministry's regular Integrated Child Health Days, typically held twice a year in April and October, The Big Catch-Up seeks to intensify immunisation efforts nationwide.

This campaign is particularly timely as measles cases continue to rise, with some health facilities reporting up to 20 new cases daily. The initiative is a critical step toward halting the current outbreak and ensuring children are fully vaccinated against preventable diseases.

From November 14, health facilities and community outreach posts across Uganda will provide a wide range of services, including:

Administering missed vaccinations, particularly the Measles-Rubella vaccine, to children under five

Offering the HPV vaccine to 10-year-old girls to protect against cervical cancer

Providing tetanus vaccinations for women aged 15-49 years

Distributing essential nutrition supplements, such as Vitamin A and deworming treatments

Administering preventive treatments for bilharzia in affected areas

Dr. Michael Baganizi, Program Manager of the Uganda National Expanded Program on Immunisation, emphasised the critical role of community involvement in the success of the campaign.

"We urge teachers, politicians, cultural leaders, and religious leaders to support this initiative and encourage parents to bring their children for vaccination. Together, we can ensure every child is protected from vaccine-preventable diseases like measles and polio," Dr. Baganizi said.

Dr. Sabrina Kitaka, Senior Lecturer at the Department of Paediatrics and Child Health at Makerere University, College of Health Sciences, echoed the call for community collaboration.

"The Big Catch-Up is a collective effort, and it is essential for parents, local leaders, and health workers to work together to protect children from the ongoing measles outbreak," she stated.

With measles cases continuing to rise, some districts reporting over 50 cases in a single month, The Big Catch-Up aims to vaccinate all children, preventing further outbreaks and protecting public health.

The Ministry of Health has set up numerous outreach posts in both rural and urban areas, ensuring access to these vital services and making it easier for families to vaccinate their children.

This campaign is not just about vaccinations; it is part of Uganda's broader commitment to eliminating vaccine-preventable diseases and securing the health of future generations. The Ministry encourages all families to take advantage of the free services provided during this crucial initiative.

With the support of the community, Uganda hopes to combat measles and other preventable diseases, ultimately creating a healthier future for all.