Uganda: Security Rescues Egyptian Diplomat Kidnapped in Uganda

Joint security forces have successfully rescued a diplomat at the Egyptian Embassy in Uganda who had been kidnapped by unknown individuals who later asked for a ransom of over shs146 million.

According to Kampala Metropolitan deputy police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, Muhammed Ali, 40, the commercial first secretary in the office of the deputy Ambassador of Egypt to Uganda went missing on November 8 under unknown circumstances.

"The victim was a resident of Kawalya Kaggwa close in Kololo but on November, 8 he didn't return home. He was last seen at Garden City driving his car and when he failed to return home, relatives got concerned and reported a case of a missing person to Jinja Road police station," Owoyesigyire said.

Police say that following the report by relatives, investigations kicked off and while at it, the kidnappers called relatives requesting for $40,000 in ransom before releasing the victim.

However, on Wednesday, a joint operation by the Police and the army surrounded the kidnappers, leading to the arrest of one of them.

"A female suspect was arrested but unfortunately, another male suspect was injured and succumbed to injuries at Mulago Hospital where he had been admitted. The victim was successfully rescued," Owoyesigyire said.

He said investigations into the kidnap continue in a bid to bust the racket but also get to the bottom of the crime.