Uganda: Bunyoro Kingdom Rallies Subjects to Embrace MTN Amasaza Bicycle Race, Clan Football Tourney

Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom has rallied its subjects to turn up in big numbers for the launch of MTN sponsored Amasaza bicycle race and clan football tournament that be will launched on November,15, 2024 in Masindi.

Moses Atuha, chairman organizing the tournament says this is aimed to uniting Banyoro, but also talent identification noting a challenge of funds before he asked organizations and wellwishers to join the cause especially with funding.

"This is the third edition of the tournament, we appeal to clan leaders, county leaders to rally people to come in big numbers to support but also take part, if we organize and people don't turn up the we will not have participants but also our target of uniting people will not have been met," Atuha said

Atuha says they are using the platform for talent search.

"We have three teams here, Kitara Fc, Booma FC, and Buhimba Saints but most of their players come from other regions, we want to use these platforms to showcase talents that teams will scout even nationally so that our flag is high" He added

The kingdom however notes a Challenge of funds.

"As we speak we only have one sponsor who is MTN, we implore other NGOs and companies like in oil and gas to come on board, this is helpful especially to youth, when a young person wins a prize of shs 2m they can use it to start business " He noted

Kyomuhendo Businge, the Masindi municipal mayor believes that if these tournaments continues their is going to be unity but also boost business.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Everytime people gather there is business, but also when people from Masindi, Kiryandongo, Hoima Kibaale and so then we are becoming one as a region, it's only sport that has proven to unite us given the likes of Kitara Fc and Buhimba saints, so Amasaza will do us better " he said.

The 15 counties that make up Bunyoro are expected to take part in this year's Bicycle race and clan football tournament, with each county expected to send a team at the grand finale that will happen on January 2025.

The winner of the clan football tournament will take a prize of shs 2m, second runners up shs 1m and third will go home with shs 500,000.

The bicycle race winners for both men and women each will get a cash prize of shs 2m, second will get shs 1m, while the third will take home shs 500,000.