Zimbabwe: Zanu-PF Dismisses Electoral Interference Reports

The ruling Zanu PF party has dismissed as malicious, media reports claiming that it had a hand in electoral outcomes in South Africa, Mozambique and Botswana.

Zanu PF secretary general, Dr Obert Mpofu, said the revolutionary party had no capacity to influence electoral outcomes in neighbouring countries.

In his weekly column in The Sunday Mail newspaper, Dr Mpofu said Zanu PF is a strong political party with a rich history known across the globe for its respect of other countries' territorial integrity and sovereignty.

"There is no doubt that Zanu PF is a juggernaut, but I feel at times our reach is overestimated. We neither have the capacity nor intention to participate and influence electoral outcomes in any of our neighbouring countries, and none of our supporters ever fraudulently acquired identity cards to vote in foreign polls," said Dr Mpofu.

Zanu PF, he said, is a party accustomed to victory and has been winning elections since independence.

Dr Mpofu said while the revolutionary party has fraternal relations with other political parties within and beyond the SADC region, it does not interfere in the internal affairs of other countries.

"In our history, we have never meddled in any elections in neighbouring countries. The level of callous hate that our enemies and detractors harbour towards Zanu PF is truly mind-boggling. How is it possible that Zanu PF could try and influence electoral outcomes in these independent, well-governed countries that have independent electoral systems? Not much thought was given in crafting this evidently fallacious narrative, which reeks of desperation," he said.

Dr Mpofu said the party's detractors have become desperate so much that they are now resorting to the most ridiculous narratives in a ploy to tarnish Zanu PF's image.

"Our wish is to see a region that is prosperous and fully economically emancipated. While we did render some support in terms of passing on the message to our sister political parties during elections in Mozambique and Botswana, as well as showing solidarity with them, that is as far as our involvement went with regard to the several elections that have been held in the region in recent months. There is nothing amiss about that."

Under the leadership of President Mnangagwa, who is the party's First Secretary and President, Dr Mpofu said Zanu-PF has managed to strengthen its relations with like-minded revolutionary parties within the region.

"As you may have noticed, the friend-to-all-and-enemy-to-none philosophy that has culminated in the engagement and re-engagement policy is being applied not only at Government level but also at party level. Our doors are open.

"We will not shy away from those who wish to connect and improve relations, as well as partner with us," he said.

Dr Mpofu said the party was focused on attaining economic emancipation for the people of Zimbabwe.

He said it was apparent that common sense sometimes eludes the party's enemies as shown by their desperate actions of concocting ridiculous narratives that have the effect of damaging the party's impeccable standing.

"If it were not for our principled ways, we would have collapsed a long time ago. We are meticulous and methodical in our approach.

"Our principles are entrenched in our constitution and are non-negotiable," Dr Mpofu said.