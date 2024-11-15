Africa Aware - Tagadom's Vision for Ending the War in Sudan

14 November 2024
Chatham House (London)
analysis

In this episode, Khalid Omer Yousif discusses how Sudan's broadest anti-war, pro-democracy coalition, Tagadom, aims to bring civilian voices to the fore in a war dictated by military powers, and their plans to the end of Sudan's war despite mounting atrocities engulfing the country.

There is a prevailing view that the war in Sudan boils down to two belligerents - with minimal regard for civilians and other actors inextricably involved in the crisis. With Sudan's war reaching unprecedented levels of devastation including the world's biggest humanitarian crisis, the Sudanese Coordination of Civil Democratic Forces, or Tagadom - an anti-war, pro-democracy coalition comprised of civil society and political actors - is aspiring to play a role in finding a peaceful solution.

In this episode, Khalid Omer Yousif discusses how Tagadom aims to bring civilian voices to the fore in a war dictated by military powers, and how they aim to chart a course to the end of Sudan's conflict, despite the mounting atrocities engulfing the country.

