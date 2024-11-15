Africa CDC Endorses First Locally Made Mpox Test From Morocco

Nairobi Kenya — Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee has endorsed first ever locally made Monkey Pox (Mpox) test from Morocco in efforts to boost Africa's health self-reliance and outbreak response.

In a statement on X, CDC announced that real-time PCR test for Mpox, developed in Morocco will test quickly detects pathogen of DNA in blood, saliva or tissue.

"@AfricaCDC's Diagnostic Advisory Committee (DAC) has endorsed #Morocco's first locally made Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCRTest) for Mpox--boosting Africa's health self-reliance and outbreak response. This test quickly detects pathogen #DNA in blood, saliva or tissue," read the statement.

"This major milestone aligns with the African Union's continental initiative to strengthen the self-sufficiency of African public health systems, enhancing the continent's capacity for disease preparedness and response."

This announcement comes three months after the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) declared the Mpox outbreak a public health emergency.

The World Health Organization on October 3, 2024 approved the use of first diagnostic test for Mpox, called the Alinity m MPXV assay.

WHO said this will be pivotal in expanding diagnostic capacity in countries facing mpox outbreaks, where the need for quick and accurate testing has risen sharply.

Yukiko Nakatani, WHO Assistant Director-General for Access to Medicines and Health Products said that early diagnosis of Mpox enables timely treatment and care, and control of the virus.

"Limited testing capacity and delays in confirming Mpox cases persist in Africa, contributing to the continued spread of the virus. In 2024, over 30 000 suspected cases have been reported across the region, with the highest numbers in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Nigeria. In the Democratic Republic of the Congo, only 37% of suspected cases have been tested this year," said WHO.

The Alinity m MPXV assay is a real-time PCR test that enables detection of Monkeypox virus DNA from human skin lesion swabs.

The Alinity m MPXV is designed for use by trained clinical laboratory personnel who are proficient in Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) techniques and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) procedures.

WHO says by detecting DNA from pustular or vesicular rash samples, laboratory, health workers can confirm suspected Mpox cases efficiently and effectively.

The Africa region has reported about 1,100 deaths and over 30,000 suspected cases of Mpox.

Mpox is caused by a virus that can be transmitted to humans by infected animals and can also be passed from human to human through close physical contact.

It causes fever, muscular aches, and large boil-like skin lesions, and can be deadly.