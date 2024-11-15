Uganda: Museveni to Launch Standard Gauge Railway Construction in Bukedi

President Museveni is set to visit Tororo in Uganda's Bukedi subregion to officially break ground on the long-awaited Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) project.

This landmark initiative, part of Uganda's national infrastructure strategy, aims to modernize the country's transport network, promoting trade and accelerating economic growth.

Tororo's Deputy Resident District Commissioner, Albert Amula, shared the update on social media, stating, "Following the signing of the contract for the Standard Gauge Railway between the government and Turkish firm Yapi McKenzie, preparations are underway for the President to commission the project site in Tororo."

This significant development follows extensive discussions with international partners, resulting in a signed contract between the Ugandan government and Yapi McKenzie.

Once complete, the Standard Gauge Railway will streamline logistics for businesses, create substantial employment opportunities, and establish Uganda as a key transit hub in East Africa.

In October, Uganda signed a $3 billion (Shs 10.8 trillion) contract with Yapi Merkezi to build the 272-kilometer SGR line connecting Malaba to Kampala.

This vital link, scheduled to begin construction in late 2024, is expected to integrate Uganda's trade routes with Kenya's rail network, extending to the Indian Ocean port of Mombasa.

With a four-year timeline for completion, the project will be a major step in Uganda's efforts to reduce transport costs and enhance regional trade.

Aligned with Uganda's Vision 2040, the SGR project represents a commitment to modernising infrastructure and strengthening connectivity with neighbouring countries.

The chosen route through Tororo is strategically advantageous, given its proximity to Kenya, making it a key junction for cross-border trade.

The railway is anticipated to bring extensive economic benefits, particularly for the Bukedi subregion. Local businesses, farmers, and communities stand to gain from improved market access both within Uganda and across the region.

The construction phase alone is expected to generate thousands of jobs across a range of roles, stimulating the local economy.

Amula noted that local authorities, construction teams, and stakeholders are already preparing the site for the official ceremony, which is expected to draw a significant gathering of political figures, local leaders, and residents eager to witness the launch of this transformative project.

Once operational, the Standard Gauge Railway will provide faster, more reliable rail transport across Uganda, paving the way for deeper regional integration and enhanced economic opportunities.

This groundbreaking ceremony marks a milestone in Uganda's infrastructure journey and a critical step toward the vision of a more connected East African Community.

While the date of the commissioning is yet to be confirmed, preparations in Tororo are well underway to welcome the President and celebrate the launch of this important national project.