Africa: Greenpeace Africa Calls for Real Climate Solutions Over Dubious Carbon Markets Scheme

14 November 2024
Greenpeace International (Amsterdam)
By Ferdinand Omondi

As COP29 discussions continue in Baku, Greenpeace Africa strongly opposes the push for unreliable market-based mechanisms as a solution to the climate crisis, warning that they undermine real climate action to address the growing crisis facing African communities.

Fred Njehu, Pan-African Political Strategist for Greenpeace Africa, said:

"Carbon markets are perpetuating a dangerous form of carbon colonialism in Africa. We've witnessed widespread resource exploitation and land grabs across the continent, where local communities and indigenous people are displaced by offset projects that primarily benefit corporations from the Global North. This system allows wealthy nations to continue polluting while outsourcing their climate responsibilities to Africa, effectively turning our lands into carbon dumps while failing to address the root causes of the climate crisis."

"Instead of these flawed market mechanisms, we propose making polluters pay for the damage they have caused, through the Climate Damages Tax. We also propose that the New Quantified Goal on Climate Finance includes issues of adaptation, loss and damage that are a priority to the African continent. Investing in renewable energy, enhancing climate adaptation and resilience, and supporting community-led conservation efforts are more effective and equitable solutions. These approaches not only reduce GHG emissions at the source but also empower local communities to lead in the fight against climate change"

Murtala Touray, Program Director at Greenpeace Africa also responded to recent comments that Fossil Fuels were a gift from God:

"Our planet is the greatest gift from God. Currently, our planet is in crisis that requires global efforts. Countries looking inward to protect national interests will only aggravate the crisis, leading to increasingly devastating consequences for us all."

.

Read the original article on Greenpeace.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Greenpeace International. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.