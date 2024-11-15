South Africa Condemns Israeli Government's Annexation Orders for the West Bank

South Africa has expressed dismay at a statement attributed to Israel's Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who called for the annexation of the West Bank on Monday.

Reports indicate that Smotrich has initiated preparations for the annexation of the occupied West Bank, anticipating the inauguration of United States President-elect Donald Trump in January 2025.

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation said the development was compounded by a decision adopted by the Israeli Cabinet on 18 June 2024, which gave Smotrich approval to plan construction in the Occupied Palestinian Territory (OTP).

"It should be recalled that soon after his appointment to his current position, Mr Smotrich moved quickly to approve thousands of new settlement homes and legalised previously unauthorised settlements, which practically made it more difficult for Palestinians to build homes and move around."

The department believes that the Israeli government has long sought to find ways to permanently seize or annex the occupied West Bank.

"South Africa calls on the international community to unequivocally oppose the Israeli government's continued violation of its obligations under international law and resolutions relating to its belligerent occupation.

"The Israeli government's provocative policies and actions are extreme and warrant a decisive response by the international community. South Africa is opposed to the Israeli illegal annexation and settlement expansion on Palestinian lands."

South Africa, said the department, believes these developments go further than just a de facto annexation of the OPTs and entrenching illegal Israel's presence in the OPT, particularly in the West Bank.

"This latest move illustrates the lack of any meaningful effort directed at achieving peace or any hope for a two-state solution," the statement read.

On 23 December 2016, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) adopted Resolution 2334, which condemned Israeli settlements in Palestinian territories and called for an end to settlement construction

In addition, South Africa further calls for concrete actions aimed at reviving a political process, leading to the establishment of a viable Palestinian State, in compliance with all relevant UN resolutions, International Law and international agreements.