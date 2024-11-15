Somalia: Somali National Armed Forces Take Over Burgavo Forward Operating Base From ATMIS

In a significant step towards strengthening Somali-led security operations, the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF) have officially assumed control of the Burgavo Forward Operating Base (FOB) from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) on Wednesday.

During the handover ceremony, ATMIS Military Chief Engineer, Col. Suleiman Ibrahim, reiterated the mission's ongoing support and readiness to assist the SNAF as they take on their expanded role in securing the region. He praised the commitment of ATMIS Sector Two troops, primarily from the Kenyan Defence Forces (KDF), for their dedication and effective collaboration with Somali forces to maintain peace and stability in Jubaland.

Gen. Mohamed Ibrahim Farah, Badhadhe District Commissioner, commended the KDF for their unwavering dedication to regional stability and encouraged the SNAF to build on the progress achieved under ATMIS's watch.

The event was attended by key officials, including ATMIS Sector Two Deputy Commander Col. Meshack Kishoyian, outgoing FOB Commander Maj. Charles Kaara, incoming Commander Maj. Muktar Mohamed, as well as representatives from ATMIS, the SNAF, and the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

This transfer marks an important milestone in ATMIS's mandate to gradually transition security responsibilities to Somali forces, a crucial step in bolstering national security and sovereignty.