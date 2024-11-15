Uganda: Anti-Corruption Advocates Call for Campaign Finance Reforms to Combat Corruption in Electoral Process

Civil society organisations have urged the government to implement campaign finance legislation aimed at curbing the influence of money in politics.

They expressed concerns over the integrity of upcoming elections and the deepening impact of corruption on governance.

This call, led by anti-corruption advocates, emphasises the urgent need for transparency in political financing and accountability among elected officials.

With Uganda facing an increase in election spending, civil society warns that the 2026 elections may see unprecedented levels of financial influence.

Speaking to the media in Kampala, Henry Muguzi, Executive Director of the Alliance for Finance Monitoring (ACFIM), argued that without effective campaign finance regulations, wealth disparities enable affluent candidates to exert undue influence, which undermines the democratic process.

"We are calling upon the government to expedite the process of implementing campaign finance legislation to set limits on election spending," said Muguzi.

"Ugandans deserve to know who finances political candidates and the origins of the wealth that elected officials display once in office,"he added.

Muguzi cited the ongoing by-election in Kisoro as an example of how unchecked spending can distort political outcomes.

He expressed concerns over unregulated campaign funding, fearing that much of this money may stem from corrupt practices, which he warned could have serious implications for Uganda's governance and democracy.

"We know that many of these funds are proceeds of corruption," Muguzi warned, urging the government to act against this trend.

"With the 2026 elections approaching, the public needs to understand who finances their leaders and how this funding shapes their governance,"he said.

Ahead of International Anti-Corruption Day on December 9, civil society groups are rallying leaders, citizens, and the private sector to unite in the fight against corruption, which costs Uganda an estimated Shs 9.14 trillion annually.

The Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU), ACFIM, Civil Society Budget Advocacy Group (CSBAG), ActionAid International Uganda (AAIU), Transparency International Uganda (TIU), and Uganda Debt Network (UDN) have launched a series of events to foster public engagement and strengthen anti-corruption efforts.

"This is a critical moment for Uganda," said Marlon Agaba, Executive Director of ACCU, during a coalition statement.

"Corruption has become a national crisis, and it's high time we stood together government, citizens, and civil society alike. We lose over Shs 9 trillion annually to corruption, money that should be benefiting Ugandans."

Transparency International's 2023 Corruption Perceptions Index ranks Uganda 141 out of 180 countries, placing it among the most corrupt nations globally.

Despite Uganda's 22 anti-corruption agencies and 18 laws aimed at combating corruption, enforcement remains weak due to institutional inefficiencies, political interference, and limited public engagement.

"The framework is there, but laws alone cannot solve this crisis. We need commitment and action at every level to bring about meaningful change," said Agaba.

The coalition cited recent corruption scandals involving budget misuse in Parliament and the embezzlement of compensation funds meant for cooperatives, which have eroded public trust.

However, increased citizen activism, including youth-led protests and social media campaigns, reflects a rising demand for accountability.

In preparation for Anti-Corruption Day, civil society groups have organised activities under the theme "Promoting Effective Participation of the Youth in the War Against Corruption." Agaba outlined plans for a robust media campaign with national discussions on TV, radio, and newspapers to raise awareness and encourage public involvement.

Social media initiatives will target young Ugandans, spreading anti-corruption messages to drive youth participation.

An Anti-Corruption Convention on December 5 will gather leaders from government, civil society, the private sector, and development partners in Kampala to explore collaborative anti-corruption strategies.

Public forums, or Barazas, will convene citizens at the grassroots level nationwide, creating spaces to discuss accountability and service delivery.

The National Citizen Integrity Awards on December 4 will recognise public servants who demonstrate integrity in their work, promoting a culture of transparency.

Additionally, targeted anti-corruption efforts are planned for the Karamoja region, along with district-level forums to encourage local accountability.

The coalition is urging Ugandans to report corruption and participate in Anti-Corruption Day activities on December 9.

"Every Ugandan has a role to play in saying 'no to corruption,"' Agaba emphasised. "This is not just a fight for government or civil society alone."

Beyond advocacy, the coalition is pushing for a campaign finance law to regulate election funding and curb the influence of illicit money on politics before the 2026 elections.

They also advocate for asset forfeiture legislation to recover stolen assets and an end to "budgeting for corruption," calling for a reallocation of funds away from wasteful ventures.

"The fight against corruption is tough, but it is not insurmountable if we work together," Agaba said.