Africa: Super Eagles Qualify for 2025 Africa Cup Nations

14 November 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Aaron Cole

The 35th Africa Cup of Nations scheduled for Morocco will take place from 21 December 2025 to 18 January 2026.

Nigeria's Super Eagles have qualified for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations with two games to spare in the qualifying series.

The Super Eagles with 10 points in the kitty are assured a top two finish following the shock lone goal victory recorded by Libya in the Group D match away to Rwanda in Kigali.

The Super Eagles are billed to face Benin Republic's Cheetahs Thursday night in Abidjan before returning home to round off their qualifying campaign against Rwanda on Monday.

Neither Rwanda on five points nor Libya who are now on four points can do enough to overtake the Super Eagles with only one matchday left to play for the two teams.

The Super Eagles are three time African champions and made it all the way to the final of the last edition staged in Cote d'Ivoire.

