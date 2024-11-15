South Africa: Cosatu Is Deeply Disturbed By Allegations of Abuse of the Expanded Public Works Programme

press release

The Congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) is shocked by disturbing allegations of corruption in government's Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP). The Department of Public Works has raised concern over reports of abuse of the programme, citing irregular recruitment processes, exploitation of women and political interference.

The EPWP was launched on the promise to help provide millions of South Africans opportunities to acquire skills and escape from the jaws of poverty. The conceptualisation of the project in 2003 committed to targeting unemployed citizens between the ages of 18-60, who, on a temporary basis would be placed in Infrastructure, Non-State, Environment and Culture, and Social sectors and would be equipped with respective skills while receiving a stipend. Organisations such as the International Labour Organisation have hailed it for transforming the lives of millions of people over the past 20 years.

It is therefore disheartening to learn that the poverty and despair of millions is being shamefully exploited and government programmes corrupted by individuals with ill intentions. Through the Department of Public Works' community sessions in the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu Natal communities have laid bare harrowing testimonies of the brazen misuse of power by ward councillors, who dictate recruitment of applicants based of their political affiliation. The councillors are also accused of exploiting female hopefuls and securing employment for their preferred candidates. Such abuses must be stopped and the implicated held accountable, including being charged by law enforcement and removed as councillors.

The allegations are of grave concern and go against the purpose of the programme to offer equal opportunities to those who need them. Whilst the recent labour market statistics show a decrease in the unemployment rate from 42.6% in the second quarter to 41.9% in the third quarter, millions of people remain without jobs. Public employment programmes are meant to act as catalysts in mitigating the high levels of poverty in the country.

Government must address COSATU and workers' concerns about such blatant abuses and exploitation, including our demand for all public employment programmes to be aligned to the National Minimum Wage, entail real skills development, provide a real pathway to decent permanent jobs for participants and not to act as a source of patronage for corrupt politicians or cheap labour for mismanaged departments and municipalities.