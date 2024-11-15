Somalia: Somali Lower House Speaker Meets UK Counterpart to Bolster Parliamentary Ties

London — The Speaker of the Parliament of the Federal Republic of Somalia, Sheikh Adan Mohamed Noor (Madobe), has arrived in London for a significant meeting with the Speaker of the UK's House of Commons, Lindsay Hoyle, aimed at enhancing parliamentary cooperation between the two nations.

The discussions centered on fortifying the bilateral relationship, with emphasis on sharing parliamentary experiences and knowledge. Key areas explored included legislative support and capacity building for Somali parliamentarians, leveraging the UK's legislative expertise.

Speaker Madobe expressed gratitude for the hospitality and the learning opportunities provided by the UK Parliament. "Such exchanges are vital for promoting robust governance," he noted, underlining the importance of adopting international best practices in Somalia's legislative processes.

The visit included a tour of the UK Parliament, where Speaker Hoyle provided an overview of British parliamentary functions, offering Madobe insights into legislative operations and procedural excellence.

This meeting underscores a mutual commitment to strengthening parliamentary diplomacy and fostering democratic governance. It highlights the UK's role in supporting Somalia's legislative development, aiming to enhance the effectiveness of both parliaments through shared knowledge and cooperation.

The outcomes of this visit are anticipated to foster further collaborative efforts, reinforcing the ties between the Somali and UK parliaments and contributing to the broader goal of sustainable democratic development in Somalia.