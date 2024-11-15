Egypt Seeks to Strengthen Cooperation With Azerbaijan in Oil, Pharma Sectors

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly chaired the weekly cabinet meeting today in Egypt's New Administrative Capital, where he addressed a range of key issues.

Among the topics discussed was his participation in the 29th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP29) on behalf of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi. Madbouly emphasized the importance of enhancing Egypt's bilateral ties with Azerbaijan, particularly in the oil and pharmaceutical sectors. He instructed the Ministers of Petroleum and Health to prioritize collaboration with Azerbaijan in these areas, in line with Egypt's broader strategy to deepen partnerships and foster growth in critical industries.

Madbouly also highlighted the significance of the conference, noting that it provided an opportunity for high-level engagement with global leaders, including the Prime Minister of Azerbaijan and the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund. He reiterated Egypt's commitment to strengthening its relationships with countries around the world and expanding cooperation across various sectors.

Additionally, Madbouly touched on the recent official visit to Egypt by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, which coincided with the 65th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

He described the visit as a milestone in Egypt-Malaysia relations, noting that discussions between President El-Sisi and Prime Minister Ibrahim aimed at elevating the partnership to a comprehensive strategic level across multiple fields, a goal Egypt intends to pursue actively in the near future.