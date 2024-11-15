Africa: Conference On Enhancing China-Africa (Ethiopia) Economic, Trade Cooperation Underway

Addis Ababa — The conference that aimed at enhancing the economic and trade cooperation between Jiangsu province of China and Africa (Ethiopia) underway in Addis Ababa today.

The conference was attended by Finance Minister, Ahmed Shide, Foreign Affairs State Minister, Mesganu Arga, Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Chen Hai, China's Jiangsu Provice Governor, Xu Kunlin, AUC Agriculture, Rural Development, Blue Economy and Sustainable Development Senior Technical Advisor, Laila B. Lokosang, among other invited guests.

Speaking at the occassion, Finance Minister Ahmed Shide said Jiangsu -Africa (Ethiopia) economic and trade cooperation conference signifies the strength of Ethio-China as well as China- Africa all weather cooperation guided by mutual respect and common growth of both sides.

The minister added that China is one of the largest investment and trade parter of Ethiopia and Jiangsu is economically developed and technologically advanced province which is crucial for strengthening Ethio-China cooperation in investments, agriculture, science, technology and other sectors.

The undergoing economic reforms in Ethiopia is creating an enabling environment in attracting investors and boosting trades, he noted, emphasizing that Ethiopia warmly invites Chinese investors to explore investment opportunities in various sectors including mining, agriculture, renewable energy, and manufacturing.

Foreign Affairs State Minister Mesganu Arga on his part reiterated that today's conference is a landmark to strengthen economic and trade cooperation between Ethiopia and Jiangsu province as well as Ethiopia and China at large.

Ethiopia and China are time tested friends and strategic partners, he added, underlying that the Government of Ethiopia is committed to further cement the partnership that drives infrastructure development, industrialization, sustainable and independent development as well as modernization.

The existing trade and economic cooperation between Ethiopia and China has been advancing mutual socioeconomic growth and development, he pointed out.

Ethiopia's homegrown economic reform and the liberalization polices would consolidate the Ethio-China economic cooperation that builds inclusive, prosperous and shared future, the State Minister underscored.

Chinese Ambassador to Ethiopia, Chen Hai on his part said that Ethiopia is a country with one of the fastest economic growth in Africa with ample resource potential for trade and investment.

The Ambassador stated that Ethiopia and China are brotherly nations and trading partners for many years, stressing the importance of further enhancing bilateral economic cooperation to a higher level for achieving win-win results, mutual socioeconomic developments as well as for advancing joint modernization.

Governor of China's Jiangsu Province, Xu Kunlin on his part said Jiangsu-Africa (Ethiopia) friendly cooperation would create a platform to deepen China-Africa all weather cooperation and advance inclusive modernization, noting Jiangsu is economically advanced as well as hub of innovation and advanced technologies.

The longstanding friendly people to people and cultural exchanges among Africa and China is a solid foundation for the existing economic cooperation in science, innovation, technology, agricultural mechanization, infrastructural developments, construction, energy, among other sectors.

The governor reaffirmed that China will work hand in hand with countries in Africa to foster all weather economic cooperation and advance moderation and sustainable developments as well as to promote people to people ties and cultural exchanges.