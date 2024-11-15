South Africa: City Power Cuts Power to Defaulters in Lenasia - South African News Briefs - November 15, 2024

City Power Disconnects Defaulters in Revenue Collection Drive

Johannesburg's utility provider, City Power, recently undertook a revenue collection drive in Lenasia, cutting off power to 10 businesses collectively owing R60 million in unpaid bills, reports IOL. This initiative is part of City Power's ongoing effort to tackle the issue of unpaid electricity accounts and non-compliance in the area. City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena highlighted that Lenasia customers are in arrears for R851 million. One of the disconnected operations was a well-known petrol station in Eldorado Park with a debt of R3 million. Mangena said that addressing non-payment is crucial for City Power to sustain and improve infrastructure, fund new projects, and provide consistent electricity across Johannesburg. Currently, the utility is owed R9.6 billion by defaulting customers citywide.

Health Department Warns of Rising Child Stunting Rates

The Department of Health has raised alarms over the rising rate of child stunting in South Africa, with increasing numbers of children suffering from malnutrition that hinders their growth and affects their school performance, reports SABC News. Child stunting, which originates from malnutrition during pregnancy and early childhood, has prompted a national summit themed "Courageous Action to End Stunting." The Grow Great Stunting Summit began today in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni. Health Department Spokesperson Foster Mohale said that stunting cases have surged by more than 20%. Dr. Edzai Mphaphuli added that children affected by stunting often face a higher risk of diabetes as adults. "Stunting is a severe issue in South Africa, impacting more than just nutrition—it's a matter of social and economic justice. Over 1.5 million children are affected, costing the country more than R68 billion annually," said Mphaphuli.

Slain Actor, David Manuel, Remembered as a Humble Soul

David Manuel, known for his role in Noem My Skollie and affectionately called "Gums," has been remembered as a humble, helpful figure in his Gugulethu community, reports EWN. Manuel and his best friend, Alfonso Fisher, were tragically shot and killed in October in Gugulethu's NY141. Born and raised in the same neighborhood, Manuel starred in the acclaimed film Noem My Skollie in 2017. Two local siblings, arrested on fraud charges, appeared in court for allegedly taking out funeral insurance policies exceeding R100,000 in Manuel's name, which police suspect may be linked to his murder. Gugulethu CPF spokesperson Linda Kabeni expressed the community's grief and disappointment. "It's heartbreaking that our own people would do this. David was a humble, hard-working actor and one of us. To target him like this - it's just incomprehensible," said Kabeni.

