Sudan: WFP Calls for the Safe Passage of Life-Saving Aid, As Opening of Critical Adre Border Is Extended

Three UN World Food Programme convoys carrying essential food and nutrition assistance are on their way to Sudan's Zamzam camp in North Darfur and Kadugli in South Kordofan for the first time in months. WFP is calling for the safe passage of these vital humanitarian aid convoys to areas that have been largely cut off from aid since the start of the conflict - especially to Zamzam where famine was confirmed in August.

"All of these convoys must reach their destinations quickly and safely. They are carrying assistance for hungry families who are struggling to survive and should never be a target," said Eddie Rowe, WFP Representative and Country Director in Sudan.

"The safe delivery of this vital assistance will be a critical first step to expanding access, ramping up assistance, and preventing famine from spreading," he said.

WFP aid trucks will travel up to 1,500 kilometres across conflict frontlines, dozens of checkpoints, and rough terrain before reaching their final destinations.

The first convoy crossed the critical Adre border from Chad into Darfur on Saturday 9 November headed for Zamzam IDP Camp, carrying assistance for 12,500 people. The Government of Sudan announced on Wednesday 13 November that the critical Adre corridor would remain open for another three months for the transport of humanitarian assistance.

"We welcome the decision to keep the Adre corridor open. It is a vital lifeline to get urgent assistance to desperate families in the Darfur region and allows us to scale up assistance to millions at risk of famine," said Rowe.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sudan International Organisations Aid and Assistance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Another two WFP convoys left Port Sudan early Tuesday, one en route to Zamzam Camp in North Darfur carrying assistance for 27,400 people including nutrition supplements for malnourished children. Nutrition supplies in Zamzam camp - where child deaths from malnutrition are being recorded - ran out last month. The other convoy is traveling to Kadugli in South Kordofan carrying assistance for 10,000 people.

"We are working around the clock to get a constant flow of aid to reach communities across Sudan in the face of one of the most dangerous and restrictive operating environments in the world today. All parties and armed groups must abide by their obligations under international humanitarian law and guarantee the safe delivery of this assistance," said Rowe.

Sudan's war could trigger a hunger catastrophe of historic magnitude if the fighting continues to escalate and humanitarian access remains so restricted. So far this year, WFP has provided urgent support to seven million people, but much more is needed to address record levels of need in one of the largest hunger crises worldwide.