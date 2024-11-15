Sudan Welcomes U.S. Statements On Extending Humanitarian Aid Delivery

Portsudan — Minister of Foreign Affairs Dr. Ali Yousuf Ahmed Al-Sharif has welcomed the statements made by the US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller and the US envoy to Sudan Tom Perriello regarding the decision to extend the delivery of humanitarian aid.

The minister added, in a statement to (SUNA), that these statements represent a positive development in the official US position. He said, "we look forward to further development in this position after the new US administration takes over power in America next January."

Dr. Al-Sharif stressed the continuation of dialogue with the US administration here and in Washington to work on achieving more understanding regarding what is happening in Sudan under the new administration.

The Foreign Minister renewed the government's commitment and interest in delivering humanitarian aid to various parts of Sudan.

The US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller had welcomed the TSC decisions to extend the period of delivering humanitarian aid through the Adre crossing and the previous government decisions to allow aircraft carrying aid through the airports of Dongola and South Kordofan.

US envoy Tom Perriello considered the decision an important step towards accelerating the delivery of humanitarian aid.