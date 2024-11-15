Zimbabwe: Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube National Costume Explained

Mexico — Miss Universe Zimbabwe Sakhile Dube's national costume has turned heads in Mexico ahead of the preliminary show as fans showered her with love and praise over the dress.

Sakhile who explained that the dress is about the Zimbabwean story said she is hopeful that she will make it to the top 25.

She said the dress is called The Soaring Eagle.

"The "Soaring Eagle" costume is a representation of the majesty and heritage of the nation, woven with deep symbolism and artistry," she said.

"It is a story of Zimbabwe's proud identity, its natural wonders, and its deep cultural roots. The eagle, is a symbol of grace, strength, and vision, represents the majesty of Zimbabwe in this costume."

Sakhile said the eagle known in Zimbabwean tradition for its ability to soar high and survey the land, reflects the country's unparalleled beauty, resilience, and forward-looking spirit.

"The outstretched wings symbolise Zimbabwe's enduring strength and its aspirations to rise above challenges and soar to new heights," she said.

"The wings are imbued with the colors of the rainbow, representing one of Zimbabwe's greatest natural wonders: the mighty Victoria Falls.

"Known locally as "Mosi-oa-Tunya" or The Smoke that Thunders, a majestic force of nature, its mist often forming radiant rainbows visible for miles."

The colorful wings of the costume, she said evoke the vivid rainbow that arches over the falls, a reminder of Zimbabwe's natural beauty and the unyielding connection between the nation and its land.

"Just as the rainbow forms a bridge between sky and earth, this costume symbolises the connection between Zimbabwe's past and future, its rich cultural heritage and its soaring modern aspirations."

She further explained that the foundation of the costume, draped in a striking rock pattern, grounds this ethereal vision by paying homage to one of Zimbabwe's most iconic and historically significant structures: the Great Dzimbadzemabwe.

"These ancient stone ruins, whose name means "house of stone," once served as the seat of a powerful kingdom, representing the height of Zimbabwean civilisation in centuries past," she said.

"The rock pattern on the dress symbolises strength, resilience, and the deep roots of the nation. Just as these towering stone walls have withstood the test of time, Zimbabwe's cultural identity remains unshaken, a testament to its people's enduring spirit."

The 27-year-old beauty queen said the costume mirrors the duality of Zimbabwe itself, a nation that is grounded in tradition and yet is not afraid to dream, to rise, to fly.

A marriage of the natural world and the built environment, capturing Zimbabwe's story.