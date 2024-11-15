Uganda, DRC Legislators Address Diplomatic Tensions, Visa Disputes

At a meeting with the Foreign Affairs Committee in Parliament, concerns were raised regarding unresolved diplomatic issues between Uganda and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Among the key issues discussed were the prolonged refusal by the DRC to accredit Uganda's ambassador, the ongoing detention and ill-treatment of Ugandan nationals in DRC, and the failure of the DRC to offer reciprocal visa exemptions to Ugandan passport holders.

Nkunyingi Muwada, Shadow Minister for Foreign Affairs, led the discussions, urging the delegation of DRC Members of Parliament (MPs) to address these pressing concerns.

Muwada criticised the delay in accrediting Uganda's ambassador to DRC, noting that the matter had been unresolved for four years, which he described as a significant diplomatic setback.

"The refusal to accredit our ambassador for four years is a sign of the deterioration in diplomatic relations," Muwada said.

"It's essential that both countries resolve these matters to ensure smooth diplomatic and bilateral cooperation moving forward,"he said.

The DRC MPs, who were present during the meeting, agreed to press their Foreign Affairs Minister and government to address the delayed accreditation and the continued charging of visa fees for Ugandans traveling to DRC.

The issue of visa exemptions was particularly troubling for Ugandan citizens, as Uganda had previously granted visa-free access to DRC nationals.

"We understand your concerns and agree that these issues must be addressed," a DRC MP said.

"We will work with our government to ensure that Uganda's ambassador is accredited and the visa exemption issue is resolved promptly."

Another concern raised by Muwada was the detention of Ugandan nationals in DRC, with reports of ill-treatment and harsh conditions.

He emphasised the urgency of resolving this matter and called for immediate action to ensure the safety and fair treatment of detained Ugandans.

However, the discussion took a turn when DRC MPs raised concerns about the detention of Congolese citizens in Uganda.

"We need Uganda to explain why our citizens are detained in Ugandan prisons," one DRC legislator said.

"This could have triggered retaliatory detentions of Ugandans in DRC."

Muwada responded by acknowledging the situation and calling for transparency from both governments.

"We must ensure that citizens from both countries are treated fairly and with respect for human rights," he said. "Both Uganda and DRC need to work together to resolve these issues to avoid further retaliatory actions."

The two sides also discussed regional peace and security in the East African Community (EAC).

Both Ugandan and DRC MPs expressed their commitment to working towards peace and stability in the region, agreeing that diplomatic efforts should prioritize the security and welfare of citizens in both countries.

"We, as parliamentarians, must take the lead in fostering peace and security in our region," Muwada stated. "It's crucial that Uganda and DRC cooperate closely to ensure peace for the benefit of all East Africans."

Another key issue was the failure by both Uganda and DRC to meet their financial commitments to the East African Community. Uganda is reportedly in arrears of $3 million, while DRC's arrears stand at $20 million.

Muwada raised this as a significant obstacle to regional integration and the potential benefits of free trade and movement of people.

"This failure to pay EAC subscriptions is undermining the progress we should be making as a community," he said. "Both countries need to meet their financial obligations to the EAC to strengthen regional cooperation."

The DRC MPs also expressed concerns about the future of the East African Community, with some citizens questioning the intentions of other member states. "Our citizens are worried about the intentions of some EAC member states, especially given the recent conduct of certain countries," one legislator noted.

Muwada encouraged the DRC MPs to consider the importance of cooperation among the EAC states, despite challenges. "If there are differences between leaders, we, as people's representatives, must rise to the challenge and push for the common good of the public," he said.

Both delegations agreed to continue working together to address the concerns raised, with a focus on fostering better diplomatic relations, improving security, and advancing regional integration.