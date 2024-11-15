Somalia: AU Troops Hands Over a Military Base in Jubaland to Somali Army

Jubaland — The African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) has concluded Phase Three of its drawdown. The Burgavo Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Jubaland State is the last base to be transferred to the Somali National Armed Forces (SNAF).

Located in Somalia's southern coast, 530 kilometers from Mogadishu, the ATMIS Kenya Defence Forces (KDF)-controlled military base, has played a vital role in countering Al-Shabaab's influence and securing the critical Burgavo-Ras Kamboni Main Supply Route (MSR).

ATMIS Sector Two Deputy Commander, Col. Meshack Kishoyian, officiated at the ceremony attended by ATMIS military Chief Engineer Col. Suleiman Ibrahim, SNAF representative Maj. Sakariye Mohamed Omar, Badhadhe District Commissioner Gen. Mohamed Ibrahim Farah who represented the Jubaland State administration, and officials from the United Nations Support Office in Somalia (UNSOS).

The handover documents were signed by outgoing ATMIS FOB Commander, Maj. Charles Kaara and incoming SNAF FOB Commander Maj. Muktar Mohamed, while Santosh Koka signed on behalf of the UNSOS Transition Planning Cell.

"This significant event demonstrates the growing capacity and dedication of the Somali Security Forces to take over the security reponsibilities of Somalia, with the support of ATMIS, UNSOS and other partners," said Col. Ibrahim who represented the ATMIS Force Headquarters.

He commended ATMIS and SNAF troops for jointly pacifying the Lower Juba region, paving way for the Somali-led transition process.

"I commend the Somali Security Forces for their display of character in holding on to all the military bases handed over... I am confident that in partnership with all of us, they will continue to exhibit their capabilities and ensure the return of lasting peace to Somalia," added Col. Ibrahim.

Badhadhe District Commissioner, Gen. Mohamed Ibrahim Farah, said the Federal Government of Somalia is ready to defend its territory and the people against Al-Shabaab.

"It is now time for Somalis to take charge of their own security. We are ready to take over this base and continue to maintain its security. Somalia now has a strong government that can take charge of its security," said Gen. Farah.

ATMIS troops, alongside SNA forces, liberated Burgavo from Al-Shabaab control in 2011, significantly weakening the group's operations in Lower Juba.

"This FOB has been very key in curtailing Al-Shabaab activities within this region. Being a port town, it has managed to block imports of unwanted items into this region," said Col. Kishoyian, the ATMIS Sector Two Commander.

SNAF representative, Maj. Sakariye Mohamed Omar acknowledged the ATMIS KDF troops' contributions in degrading Al-Shabaab.

"Somalia has now become much safer, and the momentum of our forces remains undeterred," noted Maj. Omar.

UNSOS gifted UN-owned equipment to SNAF, including generators, refrigerators, and freezers to maintain their operational capacity.

Under a drawdown process implemented in three phases since 2023, ATMIS has so far handed over 21 military bases to the Somali Security Forces (SSF) and withdrawn 9,000 troops from Somalia, marking a significant step toward the country's security ownership.

Source ATMIS