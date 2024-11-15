Tunisia: Energy Transition Fund Services Now Online (Anme)

Tunis — The activities and services of the Energy Transition Fund (FTE) have been digitised, the National Energy Management Agency (ANME) announced on Thursday, adding that this measure aimed at simplifying administrative procedures has been in force since November 11, 2024.

This measure also aims to improve the quality of its services and make the processing of the various requests made by institutions and companies active in the field of renewable energy more efficient, the agency added in a statement.

Through this process, ANME plans to issue certificates for the accreditation of companies involved in the installation of photovoltaic solar power plants for the production of grid-connected and off-grid electricity, the accreditation of training centres for photovoltaic solar power plants, the accreditation of technical service providers in the field of photovoltaic energy (design office/consulting engineer). This is besides certificates of technical compliance for photovoltaic panels and tax benefits for photovoltaic installations.

All the companies and entities concerned are invited to access the digital platform through the website www.fte.nat.tn in order to download the various documents that are subject to the above-mentioned requirements, according to the same source.

Companies and organisations with valid accreditation will receive a password and an account to log in to the digital platform via their e-mail address.

Companies wishing to obtain a new accreditation (even if they have submitted an application to the Agency's Central registry office prior to the publication of this notice), or suppliers of photovoltaic panels who are not involved in the installation of photovoltaic power plants and who wish to obtain technical compliance certificates, must register on the platform to obtain their login details.