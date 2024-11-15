Ethiopia: Nation's Conference Tourism Gains Momentum - Mofa

15 November 2024
The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)
By YESUF ENDRIS

ADDIS ABABA — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has announced a significant surge in Ethiopia's conference tourism over the past quarter, with Addis Ababa hosting over 30 international conferences, including high-profile UN summits.

In a press briefing held yesterday, MoFA Spokesperson Ambassador NebiyatGetachew stated that the diplomatic activities conducted over the last three months were praiseworthy, valueadding to Ethiopia's economic and political interests.

Heads of states and governments from Kenya, Sierra Leone, Guinea, and the UAE visited Ethiopia alongside with the UN World Without Hunger summit. Moreover, major conferences such as the Confederation of African Football summit, the African Religious Institutions meeting, the Hydromet Conference, and the Africa Trade Ministers' summit were held in Addis, Nebiyat highlighted.

"The successful completion of these summits will have a significant impact on future events," he said.

Amb. Nebiyat also mentioned Ethiopia's productive engagement at the recently held Russia-Africa summit, where bilateral and multilateral discussions took place. Ethiopia's Foreign Minister talked with the Russian foreign minister and other counterparts on various bilateral, regional, and international issues.

In addition to political diplomacy, economic diplomatic efforts are notable, such as the current visit of a business delegation from Jiangsu Province, China, to Ethiopia," Amb. Nebiyat mentioned.

In a related news, the spokesperson stated that a large number of Ethiopian migrants have been repatriated over the last quarter.

Ethiopians facing harsh conditions in Lebanon and other Arab countries have been returned home. "The government prioritizes citizen-centered diplomacy. More than 94,000 Ethiopians have been repatriated from Saudi Arabia between April and mid-October. Additionally, 31 Ethiopians in dire conditions in Myanmar were returned home," Amb. Nebiyat stated.

He also added that the repatriation efforts are continued, with 300 migrants being returned home each week.

