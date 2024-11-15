Ethiopia to Unite 1,250 Couples From Across Africa

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia is gearing up to host a spectacular mass wedding ceremony in Addis Ababa, uniting 1,000 Ethiopian couples with 250 African counterparts.

The grand event, organized by Yeshi Gabcha (Amharic for "Wedding of Thousands"), will take place on January 26, 2025, at Millennium Hall.

In a press briefing yesterday, Yeshi Gabcha's Founder and CEO of Yament PLC, Asnake Amanuel, announced the commencement of preparations for this unique celebration. The initiative not only brings together couples from Ethiopia and other African nations but also welcomes visitors from across the globe to witness the cultural diversity and traditions of Ethiopia.

"This event celebrates unity and diversity while promoting Ethiopian and African tourism in a positive and dynamic way," said Asnake. He added that the initiative seeks to strengthen social cohesion, revive traditional Ethiopian attire and jewelry, and showcase the rich heritage of Ethiopia's various tribes.

This will be the third Yeshi Gabcha event, following similar celebrations in 2012 and 2024. The upcoming ceremony will feature traditional Ethiopian wedding customs, cultural clothing, and a feast including 2,017 kilograms of Ethiopian bread prepared specially for the occasion..

With an estimated budget of 69 million Birr, the event is expected to attract senior government officials, families of the couples, and international audiences. The mass wedding provides economic and social benefits, helping couples minimize wedding costs while fostering discussions on societal values and creating a peaceful environment for family life.

Asnake highlighted the broader impact of the event, stating, "This project encourages saving culture, reduces extravagance in marriages, and promotes sustainable family economies. It also builds a positive image of Ethiopia for the international community."

The Yeshi Gabcha initiative continues to serve as a platform to celebrate Ethiopia's cultural richness while uniting diverse communities under one grand celebration.