Ethiopia: Easing the Burden for People With Diabetes

Ethiopia is taking significant steps to address the rising prevalence rate of diabetes, a condition that poses a growing public health challenge in the country. Following the increasing prevalence of risk factors, such as changing lifestyles, urbanization, and overweight among others, the Ethiopian government and health authorities are implementing a comprehensive strategy to alleviate the burden of diabetes on its population.

According to the Ministry of Health reports, Ethiopia is working with international health organizations, such as the World Health Organization (WHO), to align its diabetes strategy with global best practices. Such collaborations will provide technical support, funding, and resources to strengthen the national response.

Ethiopia's comprehensive plan which was designed to ease the burden of diabetes, reflects a proactive approach to a pressing public health issue. By focusing on awareness, prevention, and improved healthcare access, the country aims to reduce the incidence of diabetes and improve the quality of life for those affected. As these initiatives unfold, Ethiopia sets an important precedent for addressing Non-Communicable Diseases (NCDs) including World Diabetes Day across the country.

Currently, as part of this effort and in connection with this year's 'World Diabetes Day' celebrated every year in November 14, the Ministry of Health in partnership with the Ethiopian Diabetics Association and its affiliates, is undertaking various activities.

At the event marked under the theme "Diabetes and Complete Well-being: All people with diabetics have a chance to live in complete health if they have access to proper diabetes treatment and care," various activities will be carried out, including conducting free blood sugar detection service.

Disease Prevention and Control Chief Executive Officer of the Ministry of Health Hiwot Solomon (MD) said that the 'World Diabetes Day' in Ethiopia is marked to raise the awareness of the community about the causes and risk factors of diabetes. It is celebrated to draw attention to getting access to diabetes treatment, care, and medicines for individuals who have already been diagnosed with the case, as well as to emphasize the importance of increasing the provision of sugar level measuring equipment.

According to the CEO, these days, diabetes, which is a non-communicable disease, is spreading in our country at a higher rate. People estimated to be more than 1.9 million are living with the disease. What makes the problem worse is that 50 percent of the patients are not receiving the required treatments for the reason that they did not take any form of detection and check their blood sugar levels.

What is more, type 1 diabetes is increasing from time to time and manifesting itself in children and young people.

In this regard, marking the day will help to sensitize citizens to pay attention and test their blood sugar levels, conduct the necessary treatment if diagnosed with the case, and take care and medicine.

The Ethiopian Diabetes Association President Getahun Tarekegne (MD) for his part explained the risk factors that expose one to diabetes. According to him, people with overweight are especially prone to diabetes. It should be well noted that up to 80 percent of type 2 diabetes can be prevented by adhering to healthy diets and physical activity, as well as quitting smoking and following a healthy lifestyle, the President remarked.

It has been stated that the Ministry of Health, joining hands with the Ethiopian Diabetes Association and its partners, is working to raise awareness regarding the cause of diabetes and its risk factors, to expand and strengthen the pre-diagnosis, diagnosis, as well as treatment and care services through policy-supported prevention work.

In connection with the day, the "World Diabetes Day", free diabetes screening service was provided for employees of the Ministry of Health.

The World Diabetes Day (WDD) is the world's largest diabetes awareness campaign reaching a global audience of over 1 billion people in over 160 countries. It is marked every year on 14 November, the birthday of Sir Frederick Banting, who co-discovered insulin along with Charles Best in 1922.

This year's World Diabetes Day was celebrated under the theme 'Breaking Barriers, Bridging Gaps,' it was learned.

According to the National Strategy Plan for the prevention and control of major non-communicable diseases, non-communicable diseases are diseases such as cardiovascular diseases, cancer, chronic respiratory diseases, and diabetes, are believed to be the leading causes of morbidity and mortality globally.

Despite their high burden and their complex economic and social impact, NCDs have been neglected for too long both from the global and national health agenda. The SDGs have for the first time increased global attention to NCDIs. To this end, SDG 3 outlines the importance of ensuring healthy lives and promoting well-being for everyone at all ages and includes a specific sub-target on NCDs (target 3.4).

Understanding the burden of the diseases and the global direction, Ethiopia has also recognized the potential health and economic impact posed by NCDs. To this end, the country has been implementing various activities introducing its first NCD Strategic Plan 2014-2016.

The Ministry of Health-Ethiopia developed this second national strategic plan for the prevention and control of NCDs with the overall goal envisioned to reduce the burden of NCDs by promoting healthy lifestyles, reducing the prevalence of common risk factors, and providing integrated evidenced-based treatment and care to those diagnosed with NCDs, most cost-effectively. This action plan is thus the road map for the prevention and control of NCDs in Ethiopia. It comprises fundamental public health and clinical "best-buy" interventions and describes resource needs. It also urges for a collective multi-sectorial response, strategic policy changes, resource mobilization, and collaboration among all stakeholders. Strong national and sub-national political commitment and government leadership are fundamental for the success of this action plan.