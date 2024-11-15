Kenya/Zimbabwe: Rains Disrupt Warriors, Kenya Preparations Ahead of Friday Clash

Bad weather conditions have been a setback in Polokwane for Zimbabwe and Kenya ahead of Friday evening's AFCON Qualifiers clash at Peter Mokaba Stadium.

Heavy downpours blocked the two teams from conducting part of their training sessions on Wednesday, forcing them to go through in-door technical training and video analysis.

Although the situation improved on Thursday, both teams went through light training sessions as the pitch was drenched.

Weather forecasters predict uncooperative weather on Friday, a challenge that both sides must brace for during their clash.

"Our preparations were a little bit tempered by the rain not too much.

"The pitch took a lot of water, so we couldn't train much Wednesday and the day before.

"The team is in good spirit, confident but not overconfident and I think we can look towards the game," said Warriors coach Michael Nees during a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

A win or draw for Zimbabwe will see them qualifying for the 2025 Morroco AFCON finals, joining Cameroon who have already made it into the group.

The Warriors are in position 2 in Group J with 8 points, which is two points behind group leaders Cameroon who are on 10 points.

Kenya is occupying position 3 in the group with 5 points while Namibia are bottom with zero.

Despite limited training time, Nees remains confident in his team for a good show.

"We have played against them before, we have analysed them but we have to focus on our task.

"Everybody knows what is at stake, it's a decisive game for Kenya and for us, it's a very important game because we are in a quite good position.

"But we also know how football works we cannot predict a result rather you plan and work through your performance," he added.

Head to head Zimbabwe and Kenya have played each other 12 times and The Harambee Stars have won 6, while the Warriors have only managed one win recorded back in 1985, the rest ending as draws.

During the first round played in September, the two sides played a nill-all draw.