Botswana: The Gloves Are Off Between UDC and Bcp

Not against expectations, the animosity between the ruling Umbrella for Democratic Change (UDC) and the Botswana Congress Party (BCP) was on full display on the floor of Parliament on Thursday. It is common cause that the marriage of convenience between the two ended in an acrimonious fashion after their misunderstandings were unresolved. One would have thought an understanding of sorts was in the offing after the BCP was the first political party to send congratulatory messages after the historic win by the UDC in the just concluded general election. One would have thought mending the relationship was on course when Hon Dr Unity Dow was asked to accompany the UDC's Hon Ndaba Gaolathe to usher in the Speaker-elect Hon Dithapelo Keorapetse into the House for his formal election. But lo and behold, this turned up to be a temporary truce that was to collapse almost immediately.

The true picture emerged when it was time for the election of the Deputy Speaker. According to the leader of the BCP Hon Dumelang Saleshando, the President of the UDC Adv Duma Boko informed him the previous day that his party was not going to contest for the position thereby leaving the opposition bloc to select their candidate for election. It appears this was the understanding of the opposition parties until the Speaker revealed that he had received two names for election. One was that of Hon Dow and the other Hon Helen Manyeneng. This turn of events should have caught the opposition by surprise because it meant the two would contest each other. With the UDC enjoying a healthy majority, it was a foregone conclusion Hon Manyeneng would become triumphant. And triumphant she became. It is not clear whether the UDC and opposition parties had agreed on the voting question for different elective positions up for grabs on the day. That is to say, whether there was horse trading of sorts where it was conditional that opposition parties vote en masse in favour of the Vice President and Speaker positions wherein the favour would be returned by UDC fully voting for Hon Dr Dow. Realising that Hon Dow would be up against Hon Manyeneng, wouldn't it have been opportune for the former to withdraw from the contest? Probably yes. But it was probably late for such.

Before the election of the Deputy Speaker, there was for the positions of Vice President and the Speaker respectively. Judging by the numbers, it is safe to suggest BCP MPs in particular did not vote in favour of the two positions neither did UDC MPs vote for Hon Dow. The voting pattern in terms of recorded numbers to that effect indicate the almost the same numbers voted for the six Specially Elected Members of Parliament (SEMPs) the previous day whose names were put forward by the UDC. It is important to briefly tie the comments made by BCP leader Hon Saleshando after the election of SEMPs on Wednesday to Thursday's events after it emerged that two of the SEMPs namely Hon Pius Mokgware and Hon Kgafela-Mokoka were those who had lost in the just concluded general election. The bone of contention by Hon Saleshando was that while combined opposition parties including the UDC itself have previously criticised the vanquished Botswana Democratic Party (BDP) for nominating for election some of its members who would have lost in the general election, the UDC has replicated the BDP for the same. It appears this comment while perfectly true, rubbed the UDC the wrong way and it would appear, was the proverbial last straw that broke the camel's back.

What am I saying? While the acrimonious relationship between the UDC and the BCP seemed to be on the mend, events of the past two days suggest there is no love lost between the two. These events are the precursor to what we should expect in the 13th Parliament given that the BCP will be the official opposition with Hon Saleshando as the Leader of Opposition. I can predict the BCP will give the UDC a run for its money in terms of holding it accountable for every piece of omission or commission. In the process, the BCP will be positioning itself as an alternative to the UDC come the 2029 general election. It is fair in the circumstances to conclude the gloves are off. Let the 13th parliament begin for us to see whether or not there will be noticeable departure from the days of the vanquished BDP. Only time will tell. I am prepared to be persuaded otherwise as always. Judge for Yourself!

*Congratulations are in order for the UDC in terms of being the first political party to defeat and end BDP's uninterrupted and dominant 58 years.