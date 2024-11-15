Kenya: Mudavadi Urges Motorists to Observe Road Safety Rules As the Festive Season Approaches

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has called for heightened road safety awareness following a tragic accident at Iguhu Bridge along the Kisumu-Kakamega Highway, which claimed the lives of 13 individuals.

Mudavadi in a statement averred that the Iguhu crash has put a spotlight on the escalating number of road-related fatalities in Kenya as the country readies for the Christmas festivities.

In light of the crash, Musalia directed law enforcement agencies to sustain their crackdown on rogue road users as a measure of enhancing safety.

"I hereby instruct all traffic police officers to ensure that all PSVs are roadworthy and are driven safely. They must ensure that all the PSV on the road has the registered name of the Sacco/Company/Institution, have inspection status, and operate from their licensed routes," read the statement in part.

"Also important is that each PSV must have a valid Road Service Licence."

The government's renewed emphasis on road safety comes at a time when traffic-related deaths and injuries have spiked in 2024.

Data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) shows that between January and November this year, 4,047 people have lost their lives in road accidents, an increase of over 8% compared to the 3,726 deaths recorded in the same period last year.

Additionally, the number of accidents has risen sharply, with 20,369 reported incidents in 2024, compared to 19,262 in 2023.

Among the most alarming statistics is the rise in serious injuries, with 10,124 people suffering significant harm in crashes, up from 9,059 last year.

Motorcyclists, pillion passengers, and pedestrians have been particularly vulnerable, with many of the fatalities being preventable.