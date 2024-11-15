Uganda to Benefit From UK's Shs40bn Satellite Funding for Climate Monitoring

15 November 2024
Nile Post (Kampala)
By Canary Mugume

The satellite instruments will help Uganda monitor emissions such as carbon dioxide, methane, and nitrogen dioxide, enabling better-informed climate policies and targeted environmental interventions.

Uganda is set to gain significant advantages from the UK's newly unveiled £9 million (about Shs41 billion) investment in satellite technologies aimed at combating climate change.

This funding, the largest of its kind, will support 12 innovative projects designed to improve Earth observation tools, providing critical data on climate-related emissions and environmental changes.

For a country like Uganda, which faces challenges such as deforestation, inefficient farming practices, and adapting to climate change impacts, access to precise environmental data is transformative.

The satellite data could bolster Uganda's strategies in agriculture, energy, and conservation by providing insights into emission hotspots and environmental shifts.

These tools align with Uganda's ongoing efforts to reduce deforestation, improve farming practices, and enhance climate resilience.

Uganda, which has been advocating for stronger global frameworks to manage carbon credits, stands to leverage these advanced technologies to participate more effectively in carbon trading and global climate initiatives.

The funding, managed through the UK's Centre for Earth Observation Instrumentation (CEOI), is part of broader efforts to enhance satellite capabilities and solidify the UK's position as a global leader in climate science.

Satellites offer unique advantages over ground-based tools, enabling scientists to track emissions, monitor weather patterns, and observe environmental changes in real-time.

Andrew Griffith, the UK's minister for space, emphasised the critical role of these technologies.

"The new generation of satellites will play a key role in tackling climate change by pinpointing where emissions are highest and helping nations respond more effectively," Griffith said.

Beth Greenaway, head of earth observation and climate at the UK Space Agency, added:

"Satellites provide the only means to gather certain types of data, and these new projects demonstrate our commitment to advancing Earth observation technologies."

The UK's investment also aligns with international climate goals discussed at COP29, including emissions reduction and effective climate financing.

With these advanced tools, Uganda can further its climate ambitions while contributing to global efforts to mitigate climate change.

