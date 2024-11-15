Uganda On High Alert Over Marburg

Uganda's health officials are intensifying precautions to guard against the Marburg virus, a highly infectious disease with a mortality rate of up to 90%.

Although no cases have been confirmed in Uganda, vigilance remains high, especially near the Rwandan border, where over 60 Marburg cases have recently surfaced.

"In Uganda, we don't have a confirmed case of Marburg, but we have been screening at borders with Rwanda," explained Emmanuel Ainebyoona, the Ministry of Health spokesperson.

Known for its rapid progression and severe symptoms, the Marburg virus can lead to hemorrhaging and severe pain, often straining patients and their communities.

Health authorities report that symptoms such as headache, vomiting blood, joint and muscle pain, and bleeding from body openings are key indicators of the virus.

"What should be done is to handle patients with care, avoid contact with body fluids, and immediately take the person to the nearest health facility. Disinfect all of the suspected person's clothes and beddings," emphasized Dr. Kabagambe Philemon from the World Health Organization.

To detect potential cases early, Uganda has set up mobile testing facilities near critical border points.

"The Ministry is working to have a close mobile testing facility to ensure that any suspected cases are tested, but all of those tested so far have returned negative results," Ainebyoona confirmed.

Preventive efforts are also focused on educating the public on essential precautions, especially the risks associated with body fluids and contaminated surfaces.

Dr. Kabagambe urged, "Don't touch the body of one who has died with signs and symptoms of Marburg."

Additionally, the Ministry's guidelines emphasize avoiding direct contact with fluids like blood or saliva from infected individuals and against using shared skin-piercing instruments.

"Proper washing of hands with soap and water after touching a person who is suffering from Marburg, and proper protection using gloves when handling patients suffering from Marburg is key," noted Dr. Kabagambe.

Health officials are also advising the public to avoid communal handwashing practices at public gatherings, including funerals, as they may inadvertently facilitate the spread of the virus.