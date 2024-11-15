Uganda: Tayebwa Urges Swift Legislation for AI and Data Governance

The Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Thomas Tayebwa, has underscored the urgent need for legislation on artificial intelligence (AI) and data governance to protect Ugandans and keep the nation competitive in the digital era. Tayebwa raised these points during the inaugural Data Analytics, Artificial Intelligence & Data Governance Symposium held at Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

The event, themed "The Role of Data Analytics and Artificial Intelligence in Social-Economic Transformation," brought together over 150 leaders from sectors including finance, media, government, and technology to discuss data's growing influence.

In his address, Tayebwa acknowledged AI's rapid growth across Uganda, especially within the private sector, where young innovators are already reaping benefits.

However, he emphasized that without a regulatory framework, the risks associated with AI, such as privacy invasion, ethical concerns, and socioeconomic inequalities, could escalate.

Tayebwa stressed that Uganda needs to "own and manage local data" and establish guidelines to ensure responsible AI deployment, safeguarding citizens from potential misuse and exploitation.

"AI systems perform tasks traditionally requiring human intelligence, such as visual perception and decision-making," Tayebwa explained.

However, he warned that neglecting AI ethics could amplify social disparities.

"If we allow AI to control major aspects of life, we must ensure it doesn't undercut the poor while amplifying wealth for the already rich," he said. He also raised concerns about privacy, imagining a future where objects like chairs could record personal data without consent.

The symposium, organized by Task Managers Ltd and Makerere University Business School, featured a keynote address by Dr. Fred Muhumuza, a senior economist and policy expert.

Muhumuza emphasized the transformative power of big data in decision-making, noting its potential to drive evidence-based policy.

He cited education as one area that could benefit from data insights, suggesting that regular reviews of educational data could prevent issues like high dropout rates among students.

Muhumuza further stressed the importance of integrating and interrogating data within the policy environment to support socio-economic transformation.

He argued that data-driven solutions could move Uganda away from "disappointing news headlines" and towards a future where real-time insights inform policies on education, healthcare, and infrastructure.

Arthur Arinaitwe, CEO of Task Managers Ltd, highlighted the symposium's role in fostering discussions that could lead to sustainable business decisions and more accurate customer solutions.

The event, which was conceived in 2018, has since aimed to bring thought leaders together to address the ethical and practical challenges of data governance.

Other notable speakers included Collin Babirukamu from NITA-U, Mercy Kainobwisho from URBS, Jacqueline K. Opondo of Opportunity Bank Uganda, and Michael Niyitegeka of ICDL Africa. These panelists addressed topics ranging from the role of data analytics in strategic decision-making to the pressing need for AI regulations that align with Uganda's socioeconomic context.

Irene Kaggwa Sewankambo, Executive Director of the Uganda Communications Commission (UCC), echoed the calls for regulation, noting that laws must be introduced to ensure AI technologies are deployed responsibly.

Sewankambo emphasized the importance of capacity building within government to manage AI effectively, especially in high-stakes areas like banking, finance, and health.

As Uganda embraces digital transformation, experts at the symposium collectively agreed on the need for a regulatory framework to guide AI and data usage, aiming for ethical, inclusive, and sustainable development.

The event highlighted Uganda's readiness to harness data-driven insights while underscoring the critical role of governance in securing a digital future that benefits all.