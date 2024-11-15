Kenya: Consumers Raise Alarm Over Unlabeled Poultry in Supermarkets

Nairobi — Concerns have been raised by Kenyan consumers over unlabeled poultry products sold in select supermarkets, allegedly originating from Uganda.

These products, discovered during a recent spot check, fail to meet Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS) labeling regulations, sparking health risk fears.

Consumer groups are urging Health Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa and the Department of Veterinary Services to conduct inspections and enforce compliance.

"Proper labeling is critical to safeguard public health, especially amid rising foodborne illnesses," the Consumer Organization of Kenya stated.

Unlabeled products lack essential details like origin, expiration dates, and health compliance, making it difficult for consumers to make informed decisions and avoid potential health hazards.

KEBS regulations mandate thorough inspection and labeling for all food products. Consumers are calling for stricter enforcement to curb such violations and protect public health.

Authorities are being urged to act swiftly to ensure compliance and uphold consumer safety standards nationwide.