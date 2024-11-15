Rwanda, Poland Sign Air Service Agreement

15 November 2024
The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda and Poland on Wednesday, November 13, signed a bilateral air service agreement (BASA).

Signed in Poland by Rwanda's Ambassador Anastase Shyaka and Maciej Lasek, the Secretary of State for Air Communications in the Polish Ministry of Infrastructure, the agreement will facilitate air transport between the two countries.

The agreement was described as a representation of Rwanda and Poland's growing cooperation.

"It will boost economic ties and tourism between our two countries," said Amb. Shyaka.

Rwanda and Poland enjoy diplomatic ties and cooperation in various sectors, including trade, green technologies and defence.

This cooperation was cemented by the visit by Polish President Andrzej Duda to Rwanda in February this year.

During the visit, Presidents Paul Kagame and his Polish counterpart presided over the signing of agreements on trade and economic cooperation and green technologies, environmental engineering, geology, and energy efficiency.

