Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Deputy Mayor, Councillor Arrested for Demanding U.S.$20,000 Bribe From Chinese Investors

Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Edwin Ndlovu and chairperson of Finance and Development Committee councillor Mpumelelo Moyo have been arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) after allegedly demanding a US$20,000 bribe from Chinese Investors.

Ndlovu and Moyo allegedly demanded the money as a token for facilitating the approval of 5.6 hectares of land for a cement mixing plant by Labenmon Investments.

The company had initially applied for 10 hectares of land for the plant but the application was turned down by Bulawayo City Council.

"Circumstances are that sometime in November 2023, Tsitsi Mapfumo from Labenmon Investments made an application, without success, for 10 hectares of land to the Bulawayo City Council for a cement mixing plant.

"Labenmon Investments resubmitted the application in April 2024 and was offered 5.6 hectares. After Labenmon Investments received an offer letter, the accused persons allegedly approached Mapfumo demanding a reward of US$20,000.00 cash on behalf of other 20 Bulawayo City Council councillors for facilitating the approval," said ZACC in a statement.

The two are expected to appear at Tredgold Magistrate Court on November 16.