Malawi: First Lady Madam Chakwera Donates Relief Food to Nkhota Kota Flood Victims

15 November 2024
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Fazilla Tembo

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has donated 45 metric tonnes of maize flour and 5 metric tonnes of beans worth K70.7 million to 1800 households who were affected by floods in Nkhota kota.

Chief Advisor to the First Lady, Michael Mkandawire made the donation on behalf of Her Excellency Madam Chakwera at Katimbira Ground in Nkhota kota.

He said the donation is a result for a call for a help by President Chakwera because of various disasters affected by the nation.

"Madam Chakwera was one of the particular people that joined to search for help to makesure that people in need have enough food," he said.

Mkandawire said the distribution of food and and other relief items sourced from partners.

Nkhota kota District Commissioner, Ben Matengeni Tonho applauded Madam Chakwera for supporting the flood victims with food items.

"We are very happy as a council because there are a lot of people who have been affected by floods," he said.

Beneficiary of the donation, Martha Chirwa said her family were very much affected by the floods.

"We lost everything to the flooding waters leaving us an d the children with no food," she said.

Banda therefore thanked Madam Chakwera for the food support to them.

However, the donation was made possible by People's Republic of China through Charge d'Affaires Wang Hao.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.