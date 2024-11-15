Malawi: First Lady Madam Chakwera Donates Relief Food to Nkhota Kota Flood Victims

First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera has donated 45 metric tonnes of maize flour and 5 metric tonnes of beans worth K70.7 million to 1800 households who were affected by floods in Nkhota kota.

Chief Advisor to the First Lady, Michael Mkandawire made the donation on behalf of Her Excellency Madam Chakwera at Katimbira Ground in Nkhota kota.

He said the donation is a result for a call for a help by President Chakwera because of various disasters affected by the nation.

"Madam Chakwera was one of the particular people that joined to search for help to makesure that people in need have enough food," he said.

Mkandawire said the distribution of food and and other relief items sourced from partners.

Nkhota kota District Commissioner, Ben Matengeni Tonho applauded Madam Chakwera for supporting the flood victims with food items.

"We are very happy as a council because there are a lot of people who have been affected by floods," he said.

Beneficiary of the donation, Martha Chirwa said her family were very much affected by the floods.

"We lost everything to the flooding waters leaving us an d the children with no food," she said.

Banda therefore thanked Madam Chakwera for the food support to them.

However, the donation was made possible by People's Republic of China through Charge d'Affaires Wang Hao.