Zimbabwe: Temporary Reprieve for Residents As Crowhill Road Reopened

Residents of Crowhill Views and representatives of the Mt Breezes Borrowdale Brooke Owners Association have reached a temporary resolution to a heated dispute over the closure of a critical access road.

A meeting between the two warring parties facilitated the removal of barricades blocking Crowhill Road resulting in the restoration of access to the affected residents.

In a letter dated November 14, 2024, addressed to the police, the Crowhill residents provided an update on the agreement.

"We confirm that we discussed the recent barricading of Crowhill Road by Mt Breezes. Parties agreed to have the road opened whilst the dispute is being resolved," the letter reads.

The meeting brought both sides to the table, with commitments to resolve the dispute amicably. As part of the agreement, the parties will reconvene on December 12, 2024, to update the police on progress and exchange relevant documents related to the matter.

"Pursuant to the agreement to open the road, the Crowhill residents opened the road. We now have access," the letter added, signaling a temporary reprieve for residents who rely on the road for commuting, school runs, and essential services.

The dispute began when Mt Breezes erected barricades as part of a plan to convert their neighborhood into a gated community, blocking the main access road used by Crowhill Views residents.

The move sparked outrage among the affected community, prompting calls for intervention from local authorities and the police.

"This road is a lifeline for our community, and while we're grateful for the temporary solution, we need a permanent resolution that guarantees our access," one Crowhill resident said.

For now, the reopening of the road has brought relief to the residents, but tensions remain high as both sides prepare for further negotiations.

The December meeting is expected to determine whether the road remains accessible or if the conflict escalates further.