Kenya: CS Mutua Announces Nationwide Recruitment Drive for Kenyans Seeking Jobs Abroad

Kisumu — Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary, Alfred Mutua, has announced an ambitious nationwide recruitment program targeting Kenyans interested in overseas employment.

Speaking during a media briefing in Kisumu, Mutua said the initiative, starting next Wednesday, will cover all 47 counties, following the success of a recent recruitment drive for jobs in Qatar.

In the first phase of the Qatar recruitment, 3,247 Kenyans were selected out of 8,000 available positions.

Nearly 1,500 successful candidates have already received their offer letters and are in the process of completing documentation for departure.

"We expect all those recruited to depart within the next few weeks to start their careers," said Dr. Mutua.

The Qatari company responsible for the openings is set to return to Kenya to complete the hiring process for the remaining 5,000 positions allocated to the country.

To streamline the recruitment process, the government will collaborate with various stakeholders, including the National Employment Authority (NEA), the National jIndustrial Training Authority (NITA), and licensed recruitment agencies. Recruitment will take place at county headquarters and TVET institutions, ensuring accessibility to Kenyans at the grassroots.

Additionally, officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) will be present to take fingerprints for the issuance of certificates of good conduct.

Immigration officials will also facilitate preliminary passport applications on-site.

Mutua emphasized the importance of preparation for applicants, advising them to bring their ID cards and relevant qualification documents.

"Prospective job seekers should apply for certificates of good conduct on the eCitizen platform and ensure all necessary documents for passport applications are filled out," he advised.

This initiative aligns with President William Ruto's commitment to creating employment opportunities for Kenyans and enhancing labor mobility.

Mutua expressed confidence in the program's potential to transform lives, stating, "This recruitment drive will not only offer opportunities for employment but also position Kenyans as competitive professionals in the global job market."

The recruitment team, led by the CS, will visit every county accompanied by hundreds of recruitment agencies ready to interview and onboard successful candidates.

The program is expected to make a significant impact on the livelihoods of thousands of Kenyans.