Zimbabwe: Miss Universe 2024 Preliminaries On Tonight

Mexico City, Mexico — The 73rd Miss Universe pageant will tonight hold its preliminaries in the Arena CDMX, Mexico City, ahead of the grand finale on Sunday.

The show will see 130 contestants fight for a spot in the competition.

The models will have to overcome various stages ranging from personalised interviews, national costumes, evening dresses and swimsuit parades.

After the swimsuit parade, 25 finalists will be chosen, trimmed to 12 on Saturday, and then vie for the coveted crown on Sunday when the winner will be crowned.

The 130 contestants, who arrived in Mexico two weeks ago ahead of the boot camp, had time to travel and learn more about Mexico's rich culture, making trips to traditional places in the country such as Merida, Guadalajara, and the pyramids of Teotihuacan.

Zimbabwe's representative, Sakhile Dube, is optimistic about the challenge and has promised to bring the crown home.

"I am happy to be participating in this pageant and it is a dream come true.

"My greatest desire is to bring the crown home," she said in an interview.

The model was also pinning her hopes on local designer Jasper Mandizera of Ivhu Tribe, who did her national costume.

The reputable designer is not new to designing costumes for international pageants as most of his creations have made it into the top 10.

"I cannot wait to show you what the Ivhu Tribe did for me.

"I am happy that this costume will stand out.

"All I can say is that it is a story of Zimbabwe in a dress," she said.

Meanwhile, Miss Universe Zimbabwe delegates arrived in Mexico to support Sakhile.

The delegates, dubbed #TeamZimbabwe-Team Sakhile, are led by the organisation's board chairperson, Mrs Miniyathabo Chiwenga, national director Tendai Hunda, and board members, among the officials.

Hunda said he was happy for Sakhile, Zimbabwe and the modelling industry.

"We are so proud of Sakhile and how she has been doing during the boot camp sessions as seen on the 'hot picks' on social media.

"It is a tight competition, but we are confident that our girl will make it," she said.

The board chairperson, Mrs Chiwenga, who has been urging fans on her social media page to vote for Miss Universe Zimbabwe in the competition, said she was ready to see what Sakhile will do tonight.

"We can't wait for the show (tonight) and we are more than ready and in full support of Sakhile Dube," she said.

The pageant's finale will see Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua crowning her successor.

The glitz and glamour ceremony will be hosted by United States television personality Mario Lopez, with Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray serving as one of the commentators.

Gray will be joined by Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, Puerto Rican TV personality Carlos Adyan, and Brazilian actor, model, and former Miss Universe contestant, Julia Gama.

Margaret Gardiner, the first South African to win the Miss Universe title in 1978, will be part of the selection committee.