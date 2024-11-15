Zimbabwe: Raza Changes Chevrons Approach

Zimbabwe T20I captain Sikandar Raza has had to change his approach when dealing with the current crop of Chevrons players.

The 38-year-old Raza is one of the oldest players in the present national team setup and believes that a different approach, to when they were growing up, is needed when dealing with the current generation.

Raza was speaking to the Clubhouse End podcast, adding that he has learnt how to deal with each individual which helps in making sure that they also follow him when he wants things done his way. He said that everything now flows smoothly.

"We were a tougher generation. Now the current generation is slightly softer. So I had to mould my way in a way that I am very careful of their emotions and respect them. But at the same time, try and work out a way on how to deal with every single individual differently and once I have done that, when I want to do things my way then they will follow me," said Raza.

The Chevrons stalwart added that one has to get the players' buy-in if things are to run smoothly. Raza said he has learnt that new methods of leadership are required when dealing with the present generation of players.

At the moment, he said the ship is sailing smoothly.

"I have to sort of get their buy-in first before I expect them to buy what I have to say, what I have to do, and how I want to do it. But now, there aren't many left that I haven't worked with previously so it is much easier and much smoother.

"At first it was tough, I wanted to do things the tougher way or the hard way, in ways that I was taught by my seniors but I have to realise that this is a different generation and a different method is required. But now it's on auto-pilot, everything runs smoothly now," he said.

Zimbabwe went to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Africa Sub-Regional Qualifier B last month with a young squad with an average age of 26 and a total of 509 T20I appearances. Raza, at 38 and with 91 matches under his belt, was the team's most experienced player, followed by Ryan Burl, who at 30 has featured in 77 games.

Raza also said that he tries by any means to help the team wins any game and if a teammate is struggling, he is always willing to lend a helping hand.

"It's who I am. If I think my teammate is struggling, then let me help him out. Not just with the bat but even if we are bowling. If I think that, let me bowl that 19th over, let me bowl that crucial over, let me see if I can bring the game back for my boys.

"In batting and bowling, these things are; how can I help my teammate, how can I make Zimbabwe go forward, a lot of these things go in my head. It's never about if I bowl here I'll get wickets or runs," he said. Raza will lead Zimbabwe when they face Pakistan in a three-match T20I series scheduled for Queens Sports Club later this month. They will also play as many One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the same venue.